Judge rejects Defense Gaudreaus has contributed to their death by cycling while they are disabled
The family of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew listened in pain on Tuesday when lawyers debated or contributed their own drinks to their death when they were hit by an alleged drunk and furious driver while they cycled at night.
After almost two hours of fighting, a judge agreed that the issue under New Jersey Criminal Law all charges against the driver, including manslaughter and murder of vehicles, disputed.
“There is no belief in the argument that there was contributing negligence from the cyclists,” said Judge Michael Silvanio of the Supreme Court.
According to the defense, the Gaudreaus had blood alcohol levels of .129 or higher, higher than the 0.08 legal limit in New Jersey and the .087 blood alcohol content that the police have registered for Sean Higgins. His lawyers had hoped that the manslaughter and murder attacks for vehicles would be reduced or rejected.
“To say that their BACs may have contributed to the cause of death, to say the least there is a reach,” argued assistant officer of Justice Michael Mestern.
Other drivers said the police that the brothers were safely on the edge of the road, did not weave in traffic, he said. Officers of Justice have accused Higgins that they are being affected by alcohol and fed by anger when he met them.
“There are four witnesses that witnessed the suspect who ran the Bronco on the right and passed illegally when he hit the brothers. The witnesses also saw the brothers riding a single file, with the flow of traffic, on the fog line just before he was hit by the suspect,” Mestern wrote in a memo this month.
The Gaudreaus cycled near their hometown in southern New Jersey on the eve of their sister's wedding on August 29. Both women have had birth on sons since then. The widow of Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith, gave birth to their third child on April 1. The sister's wedding was postponed until this summer.
Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey”, played 10 full seasons in the NHL and would start his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.
Driver told the police that he drank 6 beers before crashing
Higgins, 44, from nearby Woodstown, New Jersey, is accused of two counts that leave each of worsened manslaughter and reckless murder of vehicles, along with the mess with evidence and the scene of an accident. He was found next to his damaged vehicle about a quarter of mile from the stage.
A battle fishing and married father of two who worked for an addiction treatment company, he told the police that he had consumed about half a dozen beers that day, some while driving, after a disturbing phone call with his mother.
The lawyers of Higgins also noted that the Gaudreaus cycles without lights in the dark, said they were not trying to blame or contribute to the pain of the family, but only give their client a robust defense.
“Mr. [Richard]Klineburger and I do not blame the two cyclists for the incident. That would be ridiculous. That would be wrong, “said lawyer Matthew Portella, while the parents and sisters of the Gaudreaus grinned.
Instead, Portella argued that the big jury did not hear all the facts before the charges approved that Higgins was deliberately reckless and left the stage.
Mestern called the charges and the judge agreed, and sent the charges for the trial and planning the next hearing before 10 June.
Higgins is confronted with a maximum of 70 years in prison if they are convicted of all points. His lawyers have rejected a 35 -year plea.
