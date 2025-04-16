Sports
Crickets Future was under discussion. Here it has been decided
After that criticism, the English cricket boards chairman Richard Thompson suggested that he would defend a reset, with the argument that it had to offer a fairer competition for teams that played more test matches.
It is fully understood that the current structure does not work as it should and we have to find a fairer, better competition, but no recommendations were made at this stage, Thompson told the London Telegraaf In February.
We have five months to work on this, take a step back and look at what the structure should be. The world test championship must be fairer and more competitive.
It will change to ensure that it always encourages the best teams to reach the final and encourage other countries that want to play cricket to play test cricket. We will protect the integrity of test cricket, grow and ensure that the size is crucial for the DNA of the game.
However, suggestions of bonus points for large winning margins and victories away from home, plus less strict overlooked fines fell flat, both at the International Cricket Councils Cricket Committee as well as Chief Executives and board meetings that took place in Harare last week.
The idea of bonus points was even considered too complicated for fans to follow, according to Espncricinfo.
England Cricket Director Rob Key got the floor to explain to the cricket committee why the overview fines had cost his team a lot.
But since then, countless countries have suggested that the best remedy for England test championship struggle is used to win more competitions, instead of changing a system that was carefully built in 2019 and adapted for the second edition in 2021.
What was considered during the meeting
A concession at the pace of playing in test matches was a consideration of a stop clock to limit teams to a break of a minute between overs, something that has already been tested in White-Ball formats.
In the meantime, the working group offers the opportunity for further discussions with the World Cricketers Association. The recent report called for a more socialized financial structure, calendar windows and multi-division structures for international competitions.
A proposal for a new Grand Slam from Cricket with a quartet of global T20 tournaments of Saudi money will also be under discussion. Danny Townsend, the head of SRJ Sports Investments, has met countless cricket figures in recent months.
There is also a suspicion about the future of ODI Cricket in particular, while some countries have also insisted on the formal approval of T10 as an official format of the game.
If we have not been resolved in the international cricket, so we actually work out how international cricket will exist next to the domestic twenty20 matches, then international crickets said in trouble, said WCA report chairman Paul Marsh last week after he has unveiled as a boss of the AFL Players Association Chief Executive.
So we try to go to Windows. We try to get a more structured format about how international cricket works. That is one of the great priorities to collaborate with all other countries to try to find the right solutions.
