Sports
Pay in Portal or Jake Merklinger?
On the second floor of Tennessee's Anderson Training Center, Billy High Works feverishly to find the Vols a new quarterback to replace Nico Iamaleava.
High, who started his career as Lane Kiffins Ut -World -World in 2009, is now the director of internal and in advance scouting. That means that he is the point person for identifying potential Quarterback prospects in the transfer portal.
In the hall, coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, players meet about their future with the vols and plot the programs next step on the most important position.
And UTS NIL Collective must be brought into the loop as soon as the biggest decisions have been made by Heupel.
The transfer portal is open from 16-25 April. De Vols get a new quarterback after Iamaleava was screwed up when zero negotiations separate.
It is remarkable that SEC Quarterbacks are off the table because a conference rule forbids that players after switching from the one SEC school to another after 1 February 1. That will press the POL of potential prospects.
But it is not as easy as choosing a player, inking a zero deal and announcing an enthusiastic fan base. There are many moving parts and big questions to answer.
Can Tennessee get a leading quarterback in Transfer Portal?
The landing of an experienced starter is a long order in the window for the spring portal. The best Quarterbacks are already well paid and established in their programs. So different star quarterbacks scratch off the wish list.
However, proven starters are willing to consider UT if the money and the opportunities are correct.
Iamaleava is said to have been paid more than $ 2 million a year by his NIL contract. If an experienced quarterback wants to switch to UT, he would have a reasonable amount of leverage.
UT, however, must take into account various factors in the grid before you pull the tractor over each quarterback.
Is protecting Jake Merklinger a high priority?
If UT lands an established starter, RedShirt first -year student Jake Merklinger would probably remain the backup, just as he would have been for Iamaleava.
Then Merklinger was able to compete for the runway in 2026 together with first -year student George Macintyre and five -star Recruut Faizon Brandon, who is committed to signing the Vols in December.
But the landing of an established starter could also push Merklinger to the portal if he thought he had a better chance of a runway at another school. De Vols should run the risk of losing brand lingerer to get a more certain starter or at least to come to a household name in advance.
If UT lands a second -class transfer, Merklinger has a chance to win the runway this season. But he would also get some leverage to negotiate an increase in his zero deal.
Merklinger is of course unproven. He only played two games and threw nine passes. But this is the blessing and curse of stacking ut -stacking highly promoted Quarterback recurrences in his selection.
Do other transfers influence Tennessees QB budget?
There is a multi -layered cost analysis that is involved here.
UT must take into account the costs in zero money from a transfer Quarterback, a potential increase for brandlinger if he is the starter and other additions to the schedule.
How much are they worth? And how much does paying a quarterback impact on improving the selection elsewhere?
For example, De Vols only have seven stock market -wide recipients on the schedule of 2025, and they are usually inexperienced. They still have to add a recipient, but that will not be cheap.
Chris Brazzell is the most experienced receiver of UT with 29 receptions for 333 Yards and two TDs last season. Former five-star reckut Mike Matthews had seven receptions. Bralon Staley had three catches as a first -year student.
No other UT recipients have made a catch at the university. They include Alabama Transfer Amari Jefferson, who was saved last season and three real first -year students.
Or Merklinger or a transfer starts with Quarterback, they need help.
Can Tennessee players come in portal based on the QB decision?
The portal is a two -way street, so UT must keep its selection intact while shopping for a quarterback.
Coaches have had exit meetings with players this week, who are routine after the spring training. That is when coaches evaluate their progress and go through their plan outside season.
With the opening of the portal, it is also an opportunity to gauge players where the transfer of. The uncertainty at Quarterback can be disturbing, so coaches try to calm all worries.
Matthews, for example, considered going into the portal in December when it seemed that Iamaleava could do the same. There are no indications that Matthews will continue again.
But now that Iamaleava has disappeared, coaches must quickly implement their portal plan to prevent their attacking weapons from looking elsewhere. The Vols need a quarterback, but they also need a supporting cast.
It is a difficult balance, but nowadays that is the state of university football.
Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.
Get the latest news and insight into SEC -Football by subscribing to theSec unfiltered newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/football/2025/04/15/tennessee-football-quarterback-transfer-portal-jake-merklinger-nil/83096266007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- XI calls China, is to promote cooperation, to implement projects
- Number of records of daily Cross Channel migrants – Pressure on work
- The UK Supreme Court makes a unanimous decision on women's justice | British news
- It has its own challenge
- Birmingham bin Strike: The Council faces Union Payment
- New research predicts how climate change will put global blood supply at risk: what can you expect in Australia
- The president of Harvards rejected Trumps' requests. Here's how the other university leaders responded to the White House
- Vance to meet Modi, Meloni during the trip to India and Italy with his USHA wife
- Jokowi plans to put the question of false diplomas in the field of law: has become slander
- The supply of an American vehicle falls in the middle of a purchase rate of fear
- The US-Chinese trade war does not scale, and has made little progress in US trade talks
- When the San Diego earthquake hit, these elephants formed a “alert circle”