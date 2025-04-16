Pay in Portal or Jake Merklinger?

On the second floor of Tennessee's Anderson Training Center, Billy High Works feverishly to find the Vols a new quarterback to replace Nico Iamaleava.

High, who started his career as Lane Kiffins Ut -World -World in 2009, is now the director of internal and in advance scouting. That means that he is the point person for identifying potential Quarterback prospects in the transfer portal.

In the hall, coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, players meet about their future with the vols and plot the programs next step on the most important position.

And UTS NIL Collective must be brought into the loop as soon as the biggest decisions have been made by Heupel.

The transfer portal is open from 16-25 April. De Vols get a new quarterback after Iamaleava was screwed up when zero negotiations separate.

It is remarkable that SEC Quarterbacks are off the table because a conference rule forbids that players after switching from the one SEC school to another after 1 February 1. That will press the POL of potential prospects.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

But it is not as easy as choosing a player, inking a zero deal and announcing an enthusiastic fan base. There are many moving parts and big questions to answer.

Can Tennessee get a leading quarterback in Transfer Portal?

The landing of an experienced starter is a long order in the window for the spring portal. The best Quarterbacks are already well paid and established in their programs. So different star quarterbacks scratch off the wish list.

However, proven starters are willing to consider UT if the money and the opportunities are correct.

Iamaleava is said to have been paid more than $ 2 million a year by his NIL contract. If an experienced quarterback wants to switch to UT, he would have a reasonable amount of leverage.

UT, however, must take into account various factors in the grid before you pull the tractor over each quarterback.

Nico Iamaleava: What really a nerve for Josh Heupel hit QB

Is protecting Jake Merklinger a high priority?

If UT lands an established starter, RedShirt first -year student Jake Merklinger would probably remain the backup, just as he would have been for Iamaleava.

Then Merklinger was able to compete for the runway in 2026 together with first -year student George Macintyre and five -star Recruut Faizon Brandon, who is committed to signing the Vols in December.

But the landing of an established starter could also push Merklinger to the portal if he thought he had a better chance of a runway at another school. De Vols should run the risk of losing brand lingerer to get a more certain starter or at least to come to a household name in advance.

If UT lands a second -class transfer, Merklinger has a chance to win the runway this season. But he would also get some leverage to negotiate an increase in his zero deal.

Merklinger is of course unproven. He only played two games and threw nine passes. But this is the blessing and curse of stacking ut -stacking highly promoted Quarterback recurrences in his selection.

Do other transfers influence Tennessees QB budget?

There is a multi -layered cost analysis that is involved here.

UT must take into account the costs in zero money from a transfer Quarterback, a potential increase for brandlinger if he is the starter and other additions to the schedule.

How much are they worth? And how much does paying a quarterback impact on improving the selection elsewhere?

For example, De Vols only have seven stock market -wide recipients on the schedule of 2025, and they are usually inexperienced. They still have to add a recipient, but that will not be cheap.

Chris Brazzell is the most experienced receiver of UT with 29 receptions for 333 Yards and two TDs last season. Former five-star reckut Mike Matthews had seven receptions. Bralon Staley had three catches as a first -year student.

No other UT recipients have made a catch at the university. They include Alabama Transfer Amari Jefferson, who was saved last season and three real first -year students.

Or Merklinger or a transfer starts with Quarterback, they need help.

Can Tennessee players come in portal based on the QB decision?

The portal is a two -way street, so UT must keep its selection intact while shopping for a quarterback.

Coaches have had exit meetings with players this week, who are routine after the spring training. That is when coaches evaluate their progress and go through their plan outside season.

With the opening of the portal, it is also an opportunity to gauge players where the transfer of. The uncertainty at Quarterback can be disturbing, so coaches try to calm all worries.

Matthews, for example, considered going into the portal in December when it seemed that Iamaleava could do the same. There are no indications that Matthews will continue again.

But now that Iamaleava has disappeared, coaches must quickly implement their portal plan to prevent their attacking weapons from looking elsewhere. The Vols need a quarterback, but they also need a supporting cast.

It is a difficult balance, but nowadays that is the state of university football.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight into SEC -Football by subscribing to theSec unfiltered newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox.