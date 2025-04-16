Diego Dedura-Palomero writes history in Munich | ATP Tour





Munich The 17-year-old Dedura-Palomero writes history in the opener of Munich #Nextgenatp German is born first player in 2008 or later to win ATP Tour Match April 15, 2025 BMW open by Bitpanda Diego Dedura-Palomero will pass Desis Shapovalov in Munich on Tuesday.

By Andy West A whirlwind 72 hours ended with a moment of history for Diego Dedura-Palomero on Tuesday at the BMW Open from Bitpanda. After he was added to the main table as a happy loser after withdrawal from Gael Monfils, the 17-year-old stepped on the field against Denis Shapovalov in the Clay-Court ATP 500 in Munich who became the first player to be born in 2008 or later to participate in an ATP tour match. Follow-up minutes later, Dedura-Palomero celebrated his first victory at Tour level. The #nextgenatp German led eighth seed Shapovalov 7-6 (2), 3-0 when the Canadian was forced to retire. Do you think he liked that? Dedura-Palomero is on a home floor in Dreamland!@Bmwopen500 | #Bmwopen pic.twitter.com/xpam66pe8w – ATP Tour (@atptour) April 15, 2025 I just can't put it into words now. I am just so happy, said Dedura-Palomero. I was struggling it all those years and now I just got the Wildcard to qualify. I won against Top 100 Mackenzie McDonald [on Saturday]then lost against [Alexander] Buffalo [on Sunday]. I was unlucky because there were three happy losers who came in, and I was the fourth. So I waited all day for Monday and then [Gael] Monfils withdrew. He hugged me and was so nice. I just went inside and said to myself: “Have fun, join the audience and just play your best tennis.” I can't put it into words. I'm just so happy now. Dedura-Palomero has saved both breakpoints with which he encountered in the second set against Shapovalov, according to Infosys ATP statistics. They came after he had produced a rock-fast tie-break to reach the opening set, in which he showed few signs of nerves. On the outside you are calm and so on, but it is a storm in it, said Dedura-Palomero, who is confronted with Zizou Bergs in the second round in the second round, a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 winner against Bublik. You go over it in your mind. What happens if you win? What happens to the crowd and so on, what happens around you? Then I was just focused all the time and tried to hold my serve in the first set. Then he became a bit tight in the tie-break. I got the first point and saw that he was a bit tight with the forehand. I just tried to start the ball and move it and just fight for every point. At the end I was just super happy. Another 17-year-old German talent, Justin Engel, could not become a member of Dedura-Palomero in the second round. Fabian Marozsan turned out to be too strong for the Home Hope, with the No. 77 in the PIF ATP ranking that earned a 6-4, 6-1 first round triumph. Marozsan then plays fourth seed Ugo Humbert, after the Frenchman Nicolas Jarry has defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

