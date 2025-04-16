Katy ISD Rexamines Self-defense policy After fighting between a football and volleyball player at Taylor High School goes viral





Katy, Texas (Ktrk) – A fighting video that circulates on social media has the school board of Katy ISD in view of the self -defense policy of the district. Two Taylor High School -students were suspended for a fight caught on the camera. The viral video shows a male student a girl in front of the class. They both step away, she steps forward and he starts to swing. The video goes on for about a minute and shows the two confused on the floor in front of the classroom until they are eventually separated. In the images the teacher seems to be shocked and it does not do too much to spread the situation. Both students were suspended for three days because the district said it was a mutual fight. The girl's father spoke with ABC13 and said that his daughter of the volleyball team could be kicked because of her role in the fight, although she thinks she is the victim and the family plans to press charging. Danny Gianfrancesco said his daughter told him that this all started because the football player was said to have harassed her all year round, and when she told her boyfriend, who is also in the football team, he told the student athlete to turn it off and he got angry. “I don't want someone else's daughter to happen to someone else. That video is so difficult to watch. I can't even watch it anymore. Gianfrancesco said. Katy ISD sent ABC13 the following explanation: “The District is aware of an altercation between Students at Taylor High School on Tuesday, March 25. Katy ISD Campus Administration and Police Conducted An Immediate Investigation To Verify the Details of the Altercation and Contacted The Students/Guard Signats and Guardianans Isd Studies. Whose Behavior Violates The Student Code of Conduct Face Disciplinary Consequences In Accordance with Katy ISD Discipline Management, The Student Code of Conduct and Law Enforcement, if applicable. The school board held a meeting on Monday evening to discuss the policy of the district with regard to self -defense. According to the Student Affairs Director of the District, the claim of self -defense is not sufficient to prevent disciplinary measures. It is written in the policy of the district that it can be allowed if a student cannot flee. However, that must be determined by a manager, according to the director of student affairs. “I am now looking at the policy. I think that part of the exercise here, in addition to informative, can be thought of whether there is a tweaking that should be done in the future,” said Victor Perez, president of Katy ISD School Board. The board asked for data and future discussion about this subject at the end of the meeting. Follow Chaz Miller for news updates Facebook” X And Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Ktrk TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc13.com/post/katy-isd-reexamines-defense-policy-fight-between-football-volleyball-player-taylor-high-school-goes-viral/16177405/

