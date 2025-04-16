



Williamsburg, va. William & Mary Heren Tennis closed the regular season with a 4-1 win over Richmond in the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center on Tuesday afternoon. William & Mary Heren Tennis closed the regular season with a 4-1 win over Richmond in the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center on Tuesday afternoon. The tribe captured an early double point thanks to a victory over Court 3 and the clincher at number 2 provided by first -year students Gur Trakhtenberg and senior Sean Joseph . W&M (6-13) proceeded to count three singles wins by second-year students Oliver Hague And Nikita Bortnichek As well as the Trakhtenberg Capper to secure the victory. How it happened

– Hague and junior Albert Hansen Defeated the Spiders' Mark Taranov and Grant Cohen, 6-2, on Court 3 to give the trunk the double benefit. The green and gold pair achieved his fourth victory in Doubles. -On the No. 2 Places, Trakhtenberg and Joseph combined for a 6-1 win over Sam Rathmanner and Paxton Pritchard to secure the 1-0 W&M lead. The team moved to an impressive record of 9-3. -Nadat a Richmond (9-8) singles win on Court 6 had tied the match, HAGUE replied a 6-2, 6-2 straight sets victory over Paxton Pritchard on No. 2. Hague won his 14th game of the season and restored the tribal leader on 2-1. -Bortnichek added to the lead with his 7-5, 6-2 victory over Otto Sewell at the No. 3 place. He achieved his 11th singles victory of the season and sixth in Dual Match Competition. -Ten Slotte achieved Trakhtenberg the victory of the tribe with a comeback victory against Richmond's Davis Wiley at number 1. After dropping the opening set, 6-2, the first-year student replied with a 6-2 victory in the second, before he drops the W&M triumph with a 6-4 third-set. Trakhtenberg improved to 17-12 for the season with six wins at number 1. – Hansen jumped to a set of the lead at number 4 above Sam Rathmanner and won the first, 6-4. The match was abandoned in the second set with the team result. – Joseph forced a third set to court 5 and claimed the second, 7-5, from Cole Brashear. The match was abandoned before one match could be completed in the third set after the tribe had won the victory. Six teams qualify for the CAA championship, which is planned for 25-27 April in the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, NC De Stam will wait for his fate in qualifying for the CAA championship when the competition will announce early next week. William & Mary 4, Richmond 1

Singles

No. 1 Gur Trakhtenberg (W&M) Def. Davis Wiley (Richmond) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 Oliver Hague (W&M) Def. Paxton Pritchard (Richmond) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Nikita Bortnichek (W&M) Def. Otto Sewell (Richmond) 7-5, 6-2

No. 4 Albert Hansen (W&M) vs. Sam Rathmanner (Richmond) DNF, 6-4, 3-5

No. 5 Sean Joseph (W&M) vs. Cole Brashear (Richmond) DNF, 1-6, 7-5

No. 6 Zach Portnoy (Richmond) def. Alexander Karman (W&M) 6-0, 6-2

Finishing order: 6, 2, 3, 1* Double

No. 1 Bortnichek/Katz (W&M) vs. Wiley/Brashear (Richmond) DNF, 2-4

No. 2 Trakhtenberg/Joseph (W&M) def. Rathmanner/Pritchard (Richmond) 6-1

No. 3 Hague / Hansen (W&M) def. Taranov / Cohen (Richmond) 6-2

Finishing order: 3, 2*

