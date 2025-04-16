



St. Louis (AP) De St. Louis Blues insured the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference play-offs with a 6-1 victory over Utah on Tuesday evening. Pavel Bechchnevich had a goal and two assists, Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Jimmy Snugdoud, Brayden Schenn and Zack Bolduc each added a goal and an assist for the blues. Robert Thomas contributed a few assists and Jordan Binnington made 22 Saves for St. Louis, who encounters the leading Winnipeg jets in the opening round of the play-offs. The blues were eight points from a play-off place during the break for the 4 Nations Tournament and used a 19-4-3 run to qualify for the first time 2022 for the late season. Clayton Keller scored his 30th goal of the season and Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves for Utah. The blues scored four goals in the first period and never looked back. Schenn opened the score at 8:08 and was followed by goals from Bechchtevich, Snuggerud and Bolduc. Thomas left the game early in the third period with an injury of the lower body and did not return. Utah: Keller, who played in his 600th career match on Monday, was born in the suburb of St. Louis van Chesterfield. He has 13 goals and 22 assists in 32 career matches against the blues. Blues: Snuggerud, a first round pick in the entry Draft of 2022, scored his first career goal and had his first Multipoint match. His Power Play goal was after an extensive assessment to determine whether he deliberately kicked the puck in the net. Jake neighbors gave the blues an early spark in the first with a big hit on Utah's Kailer Yamamoto. Less than a minute later, a Bachnevich Touch Pass jumped on an escape that led to the goal of Schenn. The blues won a franchise record 12th straight home competition and Binnington won a franchise record 11th straight house victory. The Utah season is over with a record of 38-31-13. The blues are against Winnipeg in the play -offs with the date and time to determine. — AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl Copyright 2025 Stats LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written permission of Stats LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

