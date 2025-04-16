



Organizers reveal location plan for 2028 Olympic Games with Cricket that is played in a temporary, specially built Arena in southern California

Cricket will make his Olympic return to a temporary but specially built Arena in Pomona, east of the center of Los Angeles, the LA28 organization committee announced at night. LA28 unveiled its location plan for the 2028 Olympic Games on Tuesday (US Time) with cricket that came back for the first time in 128 years at the competitions to be performed at the trade fair area in Pomona, South California. The location in Los Angeles County, about 50 km east of the city, is a 500-hectare event complex that has organized the La County Fair since 1922, as well as concerts, fairs, sports and cultural events. It will now be transformed into an international cricket field when the sport returns for the first time since 1900 to the Olympic Games with cricket that pushes to increase his footprint in the United States. Although Cricket has been played in the US for more than 300 years, there are currently only two permanent cricket stadiums in the country that regularly organize international competitions Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas built for Major League Cricket in 2023 and Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. Both locations organized competitions during last year's T20 World Cup, together with a temporary stadium of 34,000 seats in Nassau County, New York, with the selection framework of the group phase between India and Pakistan. The 2028 matches will contain a T20 cricket competition of six teams in both men's and ladies' tournaments, with the qualification process announced at a later time. A total of 90 athlete quotas have been assigned for each gender, so that each nation can call a team of 15 players. International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Jay Shah, said that the announcement of the location was an “important step” in the preparation of the sport on a return to the Olympic Games. Cricket made his only Olympic appearance at the Paris Games in 1900, where Great Britain won the gold medal in a one-off, two-day game against France. The sport was added to the LA matches after an international Olympic Committee meeting in Mumbai in October 2023, with baseball/softball, flag football, Lacrosse and Squash as the five new sports in the 2028 Olympic Games. “Although Cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to extend traditional boundaries when it occurs in the Olympic Games in the fast, exciting T20 format that a new audience should address,” said Shah in an ICC statement. The popularity of Cricket has risen in the US in recent years by no fewer than 200,000 players in 2017 and a maximum of 30 million fans. Team USA also continues to improve and make Pakistan famous in a super at last year's T20 World Cup. The T20 format, which is recognized as the vehicle for the growth of cricket through the ICC, can also be seen in other multisport events in recent years. The Asian games in 2010, 2014 and 2023 contain both T20 competitions for men and women, while the Commonwealth games of Birmingham 2022 organized a T20's T20 tournament for women. The Olympic return of baseball is staged at Dodger Stadium in the center of Los Angeles, which happened to organize a cricket match with Legends Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne during an All-Stars series in 2015. The LA28 Olympic Games take place from 14-30 July with the schedule for each sport, including cricket, to be completed closer to the games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4249906/cricket-2028-los-angeles-olympics-la28-games-venue-revealed-return-128-years-fairgrounds-pomona-california-six-teams-mens-womens-dates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

