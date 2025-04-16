Sports
Blues Clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with victory against Utah Hockey Club
Robert Thomas had two assists to extend his Point Streak to 12 games for the blues (44-30-8), which ended the regular season with 12 straight house profits. Jordan Binnington made 22 Saves.
Everyone knew the situation in which we were, said Blues -defender Cam Fowler, who had two assists. We just wanted to concentrate on the task that must be performed. We came up with a great start. That gave us a lot of momentum and a lot of energy and I think this clearly helped us to settle in the game, which can be difficult if you know a little what is on.
St. Louis was eight points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wildcard to come from the 4 Nations Face-Off break and was fed by a franchise record 12-game winning streak from March 15 of March 5.
I feel that Break has really helped us, Bachnevich said. Every species (reset), think a little about how their play is going. Now we start playing for each other, supporting everywhere, sacrificing, blocking shots. You look at all lines, everyone contributes. We come (together) like a team, but everyone likes to be in the neighborhood (each other). His positive energy every time and it helped us.
The blues will be confronted with the Winnipeg jets in the first round. Winnipeg (55-22-4) finished first in the central division and won the trophy of the presidents with the best record of the competition.
A lot goes in, said Schenn. This is what you play for. This is what you train for in the summer and this is what you play for all year round to have a chance on the Stanley Cup. We just have to come in and everything can happen. We saw that years ago. We have a good run here and at the same time they simply cannot be happy who played and play Winnipeg. Winnipegs clearly a good team and will be a good challenge for us, but I don't think anyone has given us a chance, really, at the end of the day we were. I am glad we kept it together and too many good pieces in this dressing room not to get into the play -offs and we felt that if we played hard for each other, we can do the job. It just cost 82 games. “
Clayton Keller scored for Utah (38-31-13), which was 4-0-1 in the previous five games. Karel Vejmelka, who started 24 of the last 25 games of Utah, made 23 Saves.
Not much to say about that game, Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. Our special teams have made no difference and I don't think we really play well. It is a shame because I think we had a very strong end of the season and a really good journey, but I have to give them credit. They had (two) days to prepare for that game. To get in the play-offs by their side, they were well prepared and no apologies for us, but we were not prepared for them. On our side I would like to have finished on a different note, but I think our boys, they fought all season. They showed a lot proud. I have a lot of respect for the way they appeared in the second half.
Schenn gave the blues a 1-0 lead at 8:08 of the first. Vejmelka stopped hugging an escape attempt, but Schenn followed the rebound.
|
