Fairgrounds in Pomona to organize cricket at LA28 Olympic Games





Dubai [UAE]April 16 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed the announcement on Tuesday that the trade fair area in Pomona, South California, will organize Cricket at the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles, according to the ICC official website.

The excitement around the Olympic comeback of Cricket was built because it was confirmed that the sport would return to the matches after a gap between 128 years.

On April 9, the Board of Directors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the quota of the player and the number of participating teams for cricket at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Both the T20 competitions for men and ladies will each contain six teams. A quota of 90 players will be assigned per gender, so that each nation can be introduced a team of up to 15 players.

The entire tournament schedule will be completed closer to the start of the games.

“We welcome the announcement of the location for Cricket in Los Angeles 2028, because it is an important step in the direction of preparing our sport to the Olympic Games,” said ICC chairman Jay Shah, as quoted by the ICC -Official website.

“Although Cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to expand traditional boundaries when it can be seen at the Olympic Games in the fast, exciting T20 format that a new audience should address. On behalf of the ICC, I want to add my thanks to LA28 and ICC members in preparing cricket.

Cricket's return to the Olympic Games was confirmed in October 2023, in addition to the recording of five extra sports for the Los Angeles matches – baseball/softball, flag football, Lacrosse (Sixes) and Squash.

The T20 format was previously shown in multisport events, with both men's and women's competitions held at the Asian Games in 2010, 2014 and 2023. The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in Birmingham contained a T20 tournament for women. (ANI)

