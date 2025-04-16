Montreal (AP) Politiekbied on Tuesday for the most popular sport of Canadas, when the debate of French -speaking leaders was abruptly moved to minimize a conflict with a Hockey game of Montreal Canadiens.

Two federal party leaders had called to move the Wednesday evening debate, out of concern that the game could have potential viewers. Five party leaders will debate twice this week, once in French and once in English, prior to a national elections set before April 28.

The television event will now take place two hours earlier than planned, from 6 pm to 8 pm in Montreal. The NHL team will take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. in a game that could conquer them in the Stanley Cup -Play -Offs.

In a statement, Radio-Canada and the leaders Debates Commission said they recognized the Canadian passion for hockey.

Citizens will be able to catch this crucial moment in the election campaign, while they also follow the decisive periods of the hockey game that could place the Montreal Canadiens in the Play -Offs, the statement is.

Earlier in the day, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Qubcois leader Yves-Franois Blanchet had called on both debate organizers to schedule the event again.

Hockey is in our blood, Singh said in a statement. This planning conflict makes the political system out of contact and will have a serious impact on who tunes the only French debate of the campaign.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Blanchet said that he had written to the Debates Commission.

Let us not underestimate the importance of this debate for Quebec -Democracy, on the one hand he told reporters. Let us not underestimate the quality of the game either.

This is not the first time that NHL hockey has its way to the campaign track, Elleboog has. During the 2011 elections, former block leader Gilles Duceppe asked to be postponed a debate due to a hockey game of Canadiens, and his request was granted.

Prime Minister and liberal leader Mark Carney also recognized the unfortunate timing of the debates, but did not argue that it was planned again, and said on Tuesday that the French-speaking debate would be an opportunity to inform those Canadians who choose to view the debate instead of the Habs game, using a nickname for the Canadians.

Blanchet took the opportunity to wipe a wipe to Carney, whose Frans is the weakest of the great party leaders. It is clear that we all have the impression that the fewer people listen to the debate, the happier Mr. Carney is, he said.

The Canadiens can be eligible for the play -offs before they even enter the ice on Wednesday, unless the Columbus Blue Jackets win without going into the extension on Tuesday evening.

But if the Blue Jackets win, it will increase the effort for the last match of Canadiens of the regular season on Wednesday, which could be their last chance to conquer a place in the NHL play -offs.

If the Canadiens lose in regulations, their fate depends on the outcome of the Blue Jackets match on Thursday.