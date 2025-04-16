Two -time champion damage Desai again signed by Goa Challengers for UTT 2025.

Season 3 champions Chennai Lions made the Chinese Peddelfan Siqi the player with the highest value on the Ultimate Table Tennis 2025 (UTT) auction on Tuesday, where 19.7 Lakh tokens were eliminated to secure its services for season 6.

With players who are going under the hammer for the first time, Indias also came to the top-ranking national player DIYA Chital as the highest appreciated Indian paddler, who returned to Dabang Delhi TTC by the right to match (RTM) card with a value of 14.1 LAKH tokens after an intense bid war.

Reigning champions Goa Challengers have again signed double title-winning captain Hardet Desai via RTM with a bid from 14 Lakh tokens, doubling its basic price. Season 2 winners Dabang Delhi TTC brought back Sathiyan Gnanasekaran with a successful offer of 10 Lakh -Tokens, making him the only player who stayed with the same team in all six seasons.

Sreeja Akula returned to Jaipur Patriots for 11 Lakh -Tokens (RTM), while Ahmedabad SG Pipers invaded with a successful bid of 12 Lakh -Tokens for Manika Batra. Young people Ankur Bhattacharjee and Payas Jain were picked up by Kolkata Thunderblades and Chennai Lions for 11.4 and 11.6 Lakh -Tokens respectively, because all eight franchises prepared for the coming season with customized recruitment strategies.

The franchise-based competition, partly promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the Aegis of the table tennis federation of India, will take place from 29 May to 15 June in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. In comment at the auction, Vita Dani said:

The auction has added a new depth of depth to how teams are approaching the construction of their squadrons. It was encouraging to see equal attention to experienced international players and young Indian talent. That balance reflects how Indianoil Utt has influenced the Indian table tennis cosystem over the years. Were enthusiastic about what season 6 possesses and the level of competition it promises.

Goa combined shadow with his significant other Krittwika Sinha Roy together with Olympians Tiago Apolonia and Zeng Jian and young people Ronit Bhanja and Sayali Wani. In addition to Sathiyan and DIYA, Delhi Young Talent Suhana Saini and Olympians Quek Izaac and Maria Xiao added to complete a balanced team.

We are very happy that we have a shadow at Goa Challengers, that was a priority that went to the auction. The auction went well and we built a balanced team. Now it's about defending the title and the first team to win three consecutive titles, said Vivek Bhargava, owner of Goa Challengers.

I believe that Sathiyan will lead from the front and the new signing sessions will learn a lot from him. They will understand the solidarity that the Dabang Delhi franchise brings, which will go a long way. Together we can culminate in a winning team, said Dabang Delhi CEO Prashant Mishra.

Debutants Kolkata Thunderblades landed Adriana Diaz before 19.3 Lakh -Tokens and combined her with experienced Nigerian Paddler Quadri Aruna, picked for his basic price of 11 Lakh -Tokens. Nineteen-year-old Ankur closed an All-Star Kolkata attack. Chennai Lions couples Siqi with former U-17 World No. 1 Payas and Kazachtans Kirill Gerassimenko.

We went to the auction aimed at Adriana, Aruna, Ankur, Selena (Selvakumar) and others and we have exactly the team we wanted, said Kolkata Thunderblades Team Director, Anshul Garg.

The auction was a very compelling experience! It kept all teams sharp and there was a sense of excitement and fear! I really enjoyed the process, said GS Ravi, owner of Chennai Lions.

PBG Pune Jaguars secured Spanish Aas Alvaro Robles for 18.1 Lakh tokens, making it two highest bid of the day. Pune also used their RTM card to maintain the Nashik-based rising talent, Taneesha Kotecha.

Were satisfied with the team that we have. We are happy to get Alvaro back, who played exceptionally well. With RTM, Taneesha was happy to get back to the team, as well as Dina, Reeth, Mudit and Anirban, said Pune Jaguars owner, Punit Balan.

U Mumba TT invested in Toplands Talent, picked up Yashaswini Gordade for 8.6 Lakh -Tokens and brought PB Abhinandh in, alongside seasoned international stars Bernadette Szocs and Lilian Bardet.

We are very happy that we have Akash right with us. Lilian (Bardet) is also a very exciting talent. If you look at what we have on the female front, we have a great line -up with two strong Indian players and Bernadette Szocs. We also have Abhinandh with us, one of the best U-19 stars in Indian TT, you said Mumba CEO, Suhail Chandhok.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers added Star Power with Manika and united her with WTT-star participant Chennai 2025 quarter-finalist Snehit Suravajula. The home team also brought in experienced foreign Paddlers Ricardo Walther and Giorgia Piccolin.

I am excited with the players we secure, especially with the acquisition of Manika Batra, who is the face of Indian table tennis. This is a well -balanced team with the firepower and strategy to compete at the highest level. We have faith in the Indianoil Utt -Trophy to win on Home Turf! said Rohan Gupta, owner, of Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

Jaipur Patriots used their RTM card to retain WTT -Gedergerening Lagos 2024 winner Sreeja, while they also signed Usas Kanak JHA and the Netherlands Britt Eerland as their foreign players. Jeet Chandra, Pritha Vartikar and Yashansh Malik complete the six -member team.

We shoot at Glorie and could not have asked a better team. The last time we had Sreeja, but her injury was a pity, but this time she is home again and we look forward to everyone who shows his best on the field, said Parina Parina, world of Krida, owner of Jaipur Patriots.

All eight teams will play five competition matches, while the top four are eligible for the semi-final.

UTT 2025 Auction: full squadrons

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manika Batra 12 Lakh Tokens, Ricardo Walter 11.6 Lakhns, Snehit Suravajula 9.9 Lakhns, Giorgia Piccolin 7 Lakh Tokens, Divyansh Srivastava 4 Lakh Tokens, Yashini Sivashhani 2 Lakhhani.

Chennai Lions: Fan Siqi (China) 19.7 Lakh Tokens, Kirill Gessimnko (Kazakhstan) 12.4 Lakh Tokens, Payas Jain 11.6 Lakh Tokens, Sudhanshu Grover 2 Lakh Tokens, Jennifer Varghese 2 Lakh Tkens, Nikhat Banu 2 Lakh.

Dead Delhi TTC: DIYA Chital 14.1 Lakh Tokens (RTM), Maria Xiao (Spain) 12.6 Lakh Tokens, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 10 Lakh Tokens, Quek Izaac (Singapore) 7 Lakh Tokens, Suhana Saini 2.3 Lakhns, Souha Tokens.

Goa Challengers TTC: Zeng Jian (Singapore) 17.2 Lakh Tokens, Hardet Desai 14 Lakh Tokens (RTM), Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) 7 Lakh Tokens, Ronit Bhanja 4 Lakh Toks, Krittwika Sinha Roy 4 Lakh Tkens, Sayali Wani 3.7 Lakh Tokens.

Jaipur Patriots: Brittt Eerland (the Netherlands) 11.1 Lakh Tokens, Kanak JHA (US) 11 Lakh Tokens, Sreeja Akula 11 Lakh Tokens (RTM), Jet Chane Lakh Tokens, Jeet Chandra 5.7 Lakh Tkens, Pritha Vartha Varthans, Yashansh Mallokens.

Kolkata Thunderblades: Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) 19.3 Lakh Tokens, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria) 11 Lakh Tokens, Ankur Bhattacharjee 11.4 Lakh tokens (RTM), Selena Selvakumar 3.9 Lakh tokens, Ananya Charande 2 Lakh tokens, Depith Tokens, Depith Tokens, Depith Tokens, Depith Tokens, Depith Tokens, Depith Tokens, Depit to Tokens, Depit Tokens Tokens, Depit to Tokens 2 Lakh tokens, Depit Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens to Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens Tokens's way

Mumba TT: Bernadette Szocs (Romania) 15.3 Lakh Tokens, Lilian Bardet (France) 11.1 Lakh Tokens, Yashaswini Gordade 8.6 Lakh Tokens, Swasika Ghosh 7 Lakh Tokens, Akash Pal 4 Lakh Tokens, Abhinandh PB.

PBG Pune Jaguars: Alvaro Robles (Spain) 18.1 Lakh Tokens, Dina Meshref (Egypt) 11 Lakh Tokens, Taneesha Kotecha 4 Lakh Tokens (RTM), Anirban Ghosh 4 Lakh -Tokens, Reith Rishy 4 Lakh Tokens, Mudit Dani Tokens.

UTT Season 6 auction TOP buys:

