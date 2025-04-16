Connect with us

Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games Organizers confirmed on Tuesday that Cricket that will first return to the Olympic Games in more than a century will be held at a specially built location in Pomona, just east of Los Angeles.

Cricket returns for the first time since Parisian Games in 1900 to the Olympic Games with a proposed six-team Twenty20 format for men and women in Los Angeles.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had said in October 2023 that the inclusion of Krekels had the potential to activate and involve a new audience, with the Sports Worldwide Fan Base estimated at 2.5 billion people.

Previous reports had suggested that Cricket could have been performed thousands of kilometers from Los Angeles in New York.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also has that welcomed The announcement of the location for Cricket on LA28, published in a press release on its website.

We welcome the announcement of the location for Cricket in Los Angeles 2028, because it is an important step towards the preparation for our sports return to the Olympic Games, ICC chairman Jay Shah was quoted in the press release.

