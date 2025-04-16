



Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games Organizers confirmed on Tuesday that Cricket that will first return to the Olympic Games in more than a century will be held at a specially built location in Pomona, just east of Los Angeles. Cricket returns for the first time since Parisian Games in 1900 to the Olympic Games with a proposed six-team Twenty20 format for men and women in Los Angeles. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had said in October 2023 that the inclusion of Krekels had the potential to activate and involve a new audience, with the Sports Worldwide Fan Base estimated at 2.5 billion people. Previous reports had suggested that Cricket could have been performed thousands of kilometers from Los Angeles in New York. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also has that welcomed The announcement of the location for Cricket on LA28, published in a press release on its website. We welcome the announcement of the location for Cricket in Los Angeles 2028, because it is an important step towards the preparation for our sports return to the Olympic Games, ICC chairman Jay Shah was quoted in the press release. Squash makes Olympic Games debut Universal Studios plays host for Squashs Olympics Debut, where the sport takes place at Courthouse Square, the Mock-up Town Square Prominent present in Oscar-winning films such as such as such as Back to the future And To kill a spot bird. An iconic Hollywood studio plot and the golden sand from Venice Beach also belong to a range of orientation points in Los Angeles that will organize events for the 2028 Olympic Games. In an updated list of locations for the matches, LA28 confirmed locations for surfing, triathlon and baseball, including sports. In the meantime, Venice Beach will organize the triathlon that moves from the first location in Long Beach and will also be the starting point for the men's and ladies marathon, as well as the cycle roads. The location for surfing was also confirmed, whereby the competition took place in Trestles Beach in the coastal town of San Clemente, about 61 miles (98 kilometers) by Los Angeles. Trestles is generally considered one of the best surf locations in California, known for consistent waves and a classic point break. Baseball will take place at Dodger Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who also organized the sport at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. We promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today there were proud of the plan to share that it will make it happen, said Reynold Hoover, CEO of LA28, in a statement. The Olympic location plan of 2028 invites communities from the entire region to celebrate the games that come to their backyard with the most exciting sports that were performed in some of the world's top existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and specially built temporary structures. Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles, said that the location plan announced on Tuesday would bring the matches to all corners of our city like never before. From the Sepulveda basin to the iconic coasts of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods and our hidden gems will be completely shown for everyone to experience and enjoy, Bass said. Other event locations announced on Tuesday are Horse Racings Santa Anita Park, who will organize the equestrian events and Anaheims Honda Center, which will organize volleyball.

