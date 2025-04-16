Sports
ESPN's Rece Davis predicts that Arch Manning will be 'ultimate villain' from College Football
So far it is difficult to make an exception to the choices that Arch Manning made during his career in university. He released his own path and went on with programs close to his family such as Ole Miss and Tennessee to commit to Texas. Once there, he, in turn, waited with Quinn Ewers entrenched as the Longhorns starter, who largely shuns the spotlight as much as possible. When his number has been called, he played well and goes 20 as a starter in 2024.
Yet there will always be some fans who rooted against Manning, given his famous last name. ESPN's Rece Davis, host of College GamedayThinks that things will become even more extreme if he will be the full -time starter for Texas in 2025.
During the last episode of the College Gameday PodcastDavis argued that the youngest Gunslinger in the Manning family will be the “ultimate villain” of the sport.
This is what I think it will happen to Arch, and it's a shame. Because of the attention he is going to get, he becomes a favorite with fans of those outside Texas. And [for] Others outside of Texas, he will be the ultimate villain, “said Davis.” And I don't just mean people in Oklahoma. Because it is like the analogy that I use, if you start hanging on a restaurant or a film or TV program, that if you keep saying how great it is and how exciting it is, and you should not miss this, it is the cynical human nature of many to root against it. That will happen with Arch.
Those who are not susceptible to like him, whether they are a fan of Texas or they love the male or they love 'manningcast' or whatever, or they just feel that it is too early, they will root against him. . . . Everything will be strengthened. “
Reporter Pete Thamel recently visited Texas' practice and noted that Arch has “a little Swagger” on the basis of his conversations with coach Steve Sarkisian this spring, which could add to any hostility among neutral and opposite fans, although it would be a surprise to see Manning the following Johnny Manizel in that respect. Many other relatively quiet athletes in comparable positionssee: Bonny Jamescatch a lot of warmth, whether it is justified or not.
However, the moonings are quite broadly popular (at least, outside of New England) and get the decision of Arch to stay at one school, wait before he strives for zero deals and his general positive attitude, it would be fairly surprising to see a stack on this fall. Of course, Davis's network could lead the electricity of hype and attention that he mentioned as a likely reason that Arch could become the villain of the sport.
