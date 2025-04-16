Harriet Dart: Brit Sorry for Deodorant comments about opponent Lois Boisson in Rouen Open Neder





The British number four Harriet Dart has apologized for asking the referee to tell her French opponent to put on Deodorant during a loss of the first round at the Rouen. Dart lost 6-0 6-3 to Lois Boisson, including the 28-year-old who was swept aside in the opening set in just 28 minutes. During a switch in the second set, Dart was heard on the broadcast in which the civil servant was asked: “Can you ask her to put on deodorant? She really smells bad.” But Dart later posted on her Instagram story: “I want to apologize for what I said on the field today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I really regret. “That is not how I want to bear myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. “I will learn and move forward.” Boisson, who had walked back on the field while Dart was still sitting, seemed to be out of hearing distance when the Brit comment made the referee. Later, however, she made light of the incident on her Instagram story, placing a processed photo of her who holds some deodorant and tell toiletries that they “apparently need a collab”.

