San Jose Sharks Captain Logan Couture officially steps away from hockey.

My career of playing hockey has ended. I am no longer able to play, “Couture announced during a press conference on Tuesday in SAP Center. I loved and cherished every moment that I had to play in this competition. The NHL is everything I thought it would be when I was a child.

Couture, who has broken the team since 2019, played 933 games in the NHL, all with the San Jose Sharks. He gained 323 goals and 378 helps in those games. But he will be best remembered for his Playoff versions, where his 101 points in 116 games after the season between 2010 and 2019 are only fourth for the future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Evgeni Malkin.

In the summer of 2023, however, Couture was felled by Osteitis Pubis, a deep groin problem that has put him offside for most of the past two years.

The 36-year-old rehabilitated hard last summer, but never came close to even skating.

“I just didn't think I would get better, and I didn't think I would get back to ice again. I don't know if I would certainly not play games in the future,” he said, “but hopefully one day, I can bring my children to the ice and skate.”

As for the sharks next year, because Couture did not officially retire, his AAV of $ 8 million will remain in the books for each of the last two years of his contract, which ends in 2026-27. If Couture had officially retired, he would run away from $ 13 million cash for the next two seasons.

Due to the exploding salary limit and the improbability of San Jose, who will play a cup in the next two years in the next two years, that contract should not be a problem. And if so, the sharks can place couture on LTIR or trade the contract.

But that is the Nitty-Gritty, today was about the many good memories.

During his opening statement, Couture thought about some of his most memorable moments of his career, from his NHL debut in Philadelphia to the Game Seven Comeback against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 Playoffs.

Sharks players, past and present, attended the press conference, including Joe Thornton, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. It seemed as if the entire current Sharks team and coaching staff were present.

And those who couldn't make it Doug Wilson, Todd Mclellan, Pete Deboer, Dan Boyle, Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl took a tribute to Couture.

While Couture stops his gaming career without future professional plans, Grier Clear Hell has always had a job at the San Jose Sharks if he wants one.

Couture saved his message to the fans for the last time.

The first time I came to San Jose in 2007, I could just see the passion and feel that Sharks fans had, Couture said. I just want to thank for making SAP Center the most difficult building for other teams to play against us. You asked players who played a few years ago from the mid -2000 to a few years ago, which was their goal in the first 10 minutes of the game, and it was just survived, don't try to come with two or three. And that is an honor to the fans. It is a credit for our team. Thank you, guys. “