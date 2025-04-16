Sports
Couture announces the end of play career
San Jose Sharks Captain Logan Couture officially steps away from hockey.
My career of playing hockey has ended. I am no longer able to play, “Couture announced during a press conference on Tuesday in SAP Center. I loved and cherished every moment that I had to play in this competition. The NHL is everything I thought it would be when I was a child.
Couture, who has broken the team since 2019, played 933 games in the NHL, all with the San Jose Sharks. He gained 323 goals and 378 helps in those games. But he will be best remembered for his Playoff versions, where his 101 points in 116 games after the season between 2010 and 2019 are only fourth for the future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Evgeni Malkin.
In the summer of 2023, however, Couture was felled by Osteitis Pubis, a deep groin problem that has put him offside for most of the past two years.
The 36-year-old rehabilitated hard last summer, but never came close to even skating.
“I just didn't think I would get better, and I didn't think I would get back to ice again. I don't know if I would certainly not play games in the future,” he said, “but hopefully one day, I can bring my children to the ice and skate.”
As for the sharks next year, because Couture did not officially retire, his AAV of $ 8 million will remain in the books for each of the last two years of his contract, which ends in 2026-27. If Couture had officially retired, he would run away from $ 13 million cash for the next two seasons.
Due to the exploding salary limit and the improbability of San Jose, who will play a cup in the next two years in the next two years, that contract should not be a problem. And if so, the sharks can place couture on LTIR or trade the contract.
But that is the Nitty-Gritty, today was about the many good memories.
During his opening statement, Couture thought about some of his most memorable moments of his career, from his NHL debut in Philadelphia to the Game Seven Comeback against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 Playoffs.
Sharks players, past and present, attended the press conference, including Joe Thornton, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. It seemed as if the entire current Sharks team and coaching staff were present.
And those who couldn't make it Doug Wilson, Todd Mclellan, Pete Deboer, Dan Boyle, Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl took a tribute to Couture.
While Couture stops his gaming career without future professional plans, Grier Clear Hell has always had a job at the San Jose Sharks if he wants one.
Couture saved his message to the fans for the last time.
The first time I came to San Jose in 2007, I could just see the passion and feel that Sharks fans had, Couture said. I just want to thank for making SAP Center the most difficult building for other teams to play against us. You asked players who played a few years ago from the mid -2000 to a few years ago, which was their goal in the first 10 minutes of the game, and it was just survived, don't try to come with two or three. And that is an honor to the fans. It is a credit for our team. Thank you, guys. “
|
Sources
2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-logan-couture-playing-career-end/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump threatens to revoke Harvard tax exemption one day after Garber rejects requests | News
- Who is in, in 2025
- XI calls China, is to promote cooperation, to implement projects
- Number of records of daily Cross Channel migrants – Pressure on work
- The UK Supreme Court makes a unanimous decision on women's justice | British news
- It has its own challenge
- Birmingham bin Strike: The Council faces Union Payment
- New research predicts how climate change will put global blood supply at risk: what can you expect in Australia
- The president of Harvards rejected Trumps' requests. Here's how the other university leaders responded to the White House
- Vance to meet Modi, Meloni during the trip to India and Italy with his USHA wife
- Jokowi plans to put the question of false diplomas in the field of law: has become slander
- The supply of an American vehicle falls in the middle of a purchase rate of fear