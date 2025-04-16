Sports
Sun
Manchester United is one of a number of clubs that monitor Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale.
Marco Silva continued to rumble with the fourth civil servant after the wrong Fulham player was strayed during the 1-0 defeat on his side against Bournemouth.
Enzo Maresca retains the confidence of the Chelsea sign despite a worrying decline in shape.
Andre Onana will get an escape route from Manchester United by clubs in Saudi Arabia – but wants to stay and fight for his place.
AC Milan is again thinking about making Kyle Walker permanent.
Athletics
Chelsea was again at the top of the table for expenditure on agent costs, because Premier League clubs spend more than £ 400 million on the last two transfer toys.
Aston Villa is working on closing a deal to sign midfield Talent Sverre Nypan van Rosenborg.
Virgil van Dijk believes that Liverpool “plans a big summer” in the transfer market with the club captain who close to the signing of a new two -year contract.
Crystal Palace remains committed to the redevelopment of Selhurst Park, despite the costs of the work that has risen considerably.
Brentford owner Matthew Benham is almost a deal to buy a Spanish third-tier Side Merida advertisement.
Wojciech Szczesny has described the goalkeeper situation in Barcelona as “delicate” after Andre ter Stegen returned to the first team training.
Daily mirror
The role of Jean-Claude Blanc as director of Manchester United has ended as Manchester United Part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues his overhaul.
England star Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid teammate Antonio Rudiger reportedly had to be separated during a training session, just a few days before their Champions League-two stage against Arsenal.
Fulham will get a big struggle to keep manager Marco Silva when Tottenham comes to call as a pressure on Ange Postcoglou intensifies.
Before the trip to Leicester City On Sunday, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will follow Mohamed Salah when signing a new two-year-old deal.
Jorginho is absolutely out of Arsenal's Champions League trip to Real Madrid.
West Ham would like to sign Coimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window, but there is probably a lot of competition for the Liverpool goalkeeper.
Time
Chelsea accelerates every Premier League -Rival for agent costs for the second year that almost three times more was eliminated than Liverpool and Arsenal.
Ollie Watkins has recently been omitted from the start XI of Aston Villa, but recently can Marcus Rashford, but can get the nod on Tuesday to start the quarterfinals of the Champions League against PSG.
Roberto Mancini is reunited with old friends for the rescue bid of Sampdoria in Leiden.
De Telegraaf
Ange Postecoglou gets to the bag after another mistake with an error with Tottenham.
Women of Manchester United showed Sir Jim Ratcliffe their value by booking a third consecutive FA Cup final appearance.
The coach of Rory Mcilroy has stated that the Northern Irish will win 10 Majors now that he has broken his 11-year-old void at the biggest events of the game.
Rory Mcilroy stands in line to be knighted after his Masters Triumph, but discussions have to take place at a high level before he is confirmed for upcoming honors lists.
Daily Express
Liam Delap is said to be able to reject a summer transfer to Manchester United. It is believed that he wants to play for a club that competes in Europe, with Chelsea or Arsenal his favorite choices.
Manchester United reportedly claims Aaron Ramsdale while looking for a potential replacement for the wrestling Andre Onana.
The transfer plans from Arne Slot can be startled when Real Madrid will come true for Alexis Mac Allister this summer.
Daily mail
Manchester City is ready for conversations with the football club about the availability of James McATee this summer in the midst of a collision of tournaments.
UEFA will consider changing the seed tiles for next season's European competitions in the midst of criticism that Arsenal will play the second stage of their huge quarterfinals of the Champions League against Real Madrid, away from home, despite the fact that they end up in the competition table for them.
Rory McIlroy was able to get the freedom of his hometown Holywood after the Noord -was only the sixth man who was golf's Grand Slam completed with his exciting victory at the Masters.
The guardian
Everton is in advanced conversations about a new, extensive contract with the head coach of their ladies team, Brian Sorensen.
Daily record
Kieran Tierney rejected offers from large clubs throughout Europe, including Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen to seal his Celtic return, according to a report.
Celtic fans are preparing for a title party in Tannadice after the SPFL had released the post-split fixtures.
Scottish sun
Former Rangers -Baas Pedro Caixinha was fired as Santos coach only three games in the new Brazilian Serie A season after a disastrous start of the campaign.
