Sports
Sharks Locker Room: When does the losses stop?
If you can believe it, the San Jose Sharks are in the middle of their longest losing series of the year.
The sharks have lost 10 in a row after a 2-1 loss of overtime at the Vancouver Canucks.
When does the losses stop for the worst team in the NHL?
I do not mean that this streak San Jose, gracious, has left only one regular season game this year.
But it made me wonder: when the next time we would expect San Jose Sharks in the play-offs? When are they not a longshot in the Stanley Cup Gokkansen?
Let's look at the last place for the last 25 years, and when they then made the late season after ending in the basement.
|Season
|Last
|Next time in Play -Offs?
|Seasons for play -offs?
|Championship?
|2024-25
|San Jose Sharks
|?
|2023-24
|San Jose Sharks
|?
|2022-23
|Anaheim Duck
|?
|2021-22
|Montreal Canadiens
|?
|2020-21
|Buffalo Sabres
|?
|2019-20
|Detroit Red Wings
|?
|2018-19
|Ottawa Senators
|2024-25
|6
|2017-18
|Buffalo Sabres
|?
|2016-17
|Colorado Avalanche
|2017-18
|1
|2022
|2015-16
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|2016-17
|1
|2014-15
|Buffalo Sabres
|?
|2013-14
|Buffalo Sabres
|?
|2012-13
|Florida Panthers
|2015-16
|3
|2024
|2011-12
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|2013-14
|2
|2010-11
|Edmonton Oilers
|2016-17
|6
|2009-10
|Edmonton Oilers
|2016-17
|7
|2008-09
|New York Islanders
|2012-13
|4
|2007-08
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|2010-11
|3
|2020
|2006-07
|Philadelphia Flyers
|2007-08
|1
|2005-06
|St. Louis Blues
|2008-09
|3
|2003-04
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|2006-07
|3
|2009
|2002-03
|Carolina Hurricanes
|2005-06
|3
|2006
|2001-02
|Atlanta thrashers
|2006-07
|5
|2000-01
|New York Islanders
|2001-02
|1
|1999-00
|Atlanta thrashers
|2006-07
|7
The obvious goals for the sharks, from the worst to the first, are the Colorado Avalanche, five seasons from last place to the Stanley Cup, the Pittsburgh Penguins, five seasons of the last to the cup, and the Carolina Hurricanes, three seasons from the last to the cup.
Hopefully MacKlin Celebrini Nathan Mackinnon and Sidney Crosby and Eric Staal can emulate and lead the sharks to a relatively fast success.
Of course this list is also a warning story. See: Buffalo Sabres, 14 years old and counting from the play -offs.
Macklin Celebrini
Celebrini, at his first goal on his hometown Ice:
I remember that I was a child, on this ice skated with my brothers. That was a cool moment.
It is a dream to play in the NHL, scoring here is pretty cool.
Celebrini, about sharing the goal with colleague -local Luca Cagnoni:
He played with my brother [Aiden] Grow up a little. Knowing that he grew up, it's cool.
Celebrini, on the only thing that the San Jose Sharks have to be to stop blowing leads:
When you were in charge, you can't give up and outside man. You have to play smarter. That [Linus Karlsson] The goal was to me. I was caught a bit.
See the full interview here
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on the penalty kill:
PK was really good. They are two games in a row where we really locked it up. We clearly tinkered with some things, and we got some chemistry with a few couples.
[Noah Gregor] Is a man who stepped on the penalty. Wennberg has played many minutes. [Liljegren is] Start with PK, which he did not do earlier in the year.
Warsofsky, about Alexandar Georgievs Performance:
He was really good. A number of huge saves made when we were on our heels.
See the full interview here
Luca Cagnoni
Cagnoni says that he, Gushchin, and blamed around 11 a.m. today in Vancouver.
Last night it discovered that he went back to the NHL, about 20-25 friends and family made it for his last-minute hometown debut
– Sheng Peng (@sheng_peng) April 15, 2025
Cagnoni, about what he taught in NHL last time that he was trying to apply tonight:
I just wanted to play hard, come out hard, make it a challenge for the team to play a little scourge in my game against Mehave.
|
Sources
2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-celebrini-cagnoni-locker-room/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
