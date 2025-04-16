TABLE TENNIS

Victorian Open

By Katrina Brandon

No grace was the name of the S-Trend Table Tennis Victorian Open on 5 and 6 April, with the States Best Table Tennis Players who came to the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium.

More than 300 players were present, including local, state -wide and some internationals.

Unfortunately for Traralgon players, the competition was fierce.

Local players were lucky to win one or even two games when they entered the draws for each section.

Traralgon players worked together in most competitions in double games.

The open sections started with Traralgons Heath Spasato who entered the open human games and Katrina Brandon who entered the ladies. Unfortunately for both players their opponents were too strong and defeated them in three sets.

Spasatos -games started against Croydon player Yugandh Kiran Zende and table tennis Victoria player David Segal. In a tough battle, Spasato could not completely tap the scales against Zende, with 9-11, 6-11 and 10-12. If that game was not challenging enough, Segal got on the board and took the game.

Croydon's Ellen Walker and Indias Riti Shankar have hit Brandon without grace. Brandon kept it stable and stood in all matches against Shankar 2-11, but managed to score four points in the second set against Walker, with which she easily adjusted her game in the next set.

Shankar opened the championships for the Womens but was eliminated in the first round, together with Zende, who followed the same fate in the open gentlemen.

In the more than 60s, Traralgons Noel Burns, Brian J Considine, Peter Gomez and Jeff Pollard went to the table. Unfortunately, all Traralgon players also took an individual hit, while opponents overwhelmed them.

Gomez, Pollard and Burns managed to take points from their opponents, but unfortunately did not record the matches.

Sales Sharon Collins, who also plays with Traralgon and Bairnsdale, aimed for the more than 60 ladies singles, but also collapsed with the fate of the other local players. Traralgons Sheila Whitehead followed the example in the more than 70 ladies singles.

Mick Warr succeeded in calling in a slightly more positive note for traralgon and managed to win a victory against Greater Dandenong's Karthik Kumarasamy in the more than 40s. WARR won the game 11-8, 11-7 and 13-11. Next against Warr was Segal, who ran each other in the second set with Mick who lost 6-11, 2-11, 11-3 and 7-11.

Double problems of Traralgon, Mark Strini and Peter Gomez worked together for the more than 50 men's subbels. The team played against Segal and teammate David Pui, who again achieved a match from Traralgon players.

Other Doubles at that time include the more than 60 men, more than 60 ladies, more than 70 ladies and more than 30 men.

Getting things done, the WARR brothers were a furious duo in the more than 30s, with Croydon's John Chan and Greater Dandenong's Amal Dias defeated. The WARR Brothers (Steve and Mick) won 11-8, 11-6, 9-11 and 11-6, so that the other team did not return from their victory in the third set.

Unfortunately the other teams were so lucky, with Traralgons Jeff Pollard and Brian Considine in the more than 60s, Sheila Whitehead and Glenys Marchesi in the 70s, and Sharon Collins and Shepartons Kam Wong in the more than 60 ladies.

The mixed doubles of more than 60 were Collins and Considine, which were beaten by Geelong's Debbie Wilson and Wayne Greeves.

With the second round in the more than 65s mixed Doubles, Whitehead and Pollard Sheppartons Kam Wong and Graeme Edwards defeated in four sets. Croydons Jeff Dever and Anne Bellion managed to beat Whitehead and Pollard in three sets in the next round, with the duo fighting for the game to turn around. The traralgon duo managed to increase the scores each round, which were 6-11, 8-11 and 10-12.

Traralgons Burns and Marchesi also played in the more than 65 mixed Doubles, but unfortunately did not make it in the second round.

Then Lambs to the Slaughter Brandon and Spasato saw on their way to the Singles of Twentite. The first round passed faster than it started, where Brandon lost to Greater Dandenong's Ryan McMahon, even nervous, breaking the scoreboard halfway through the set.

If that match was not enough, Coburgs Sho Kawasaki then came along and Brandon removed from the race for the next round.

Spasato became second in his group, but did not entirely entered the championships when Walker came in and hit him in three sets. Spasatos Grouping threw challenging matches to him, but he was able to make a match in four sets against Scorpio Table Tennis Academys Ananya Krishna.

The more than 65 men's singles saw Burns and Pollard bad luck with their pairs.

Steve Warr lost his first game in the more than 30 men's singles, but got his second against Greater Dandenong's Tarun Sharma. The loss was not so much for WARR, because he took two sets from Croydon's hard Madaan. Madaan's incredible achievement brought him to the championships for his age group.

After the theme of the day, Strini and Gomez were unlucky in the men's hiding strokes of more than 50s.

Finally, ranking games followed the end of the day, and many went to other people close to their rankings.

Considine won the third round, won in four against Croydon's Alan Chan, but was wiped out in the semi -final of the rankings of less than 1000. Others who also participated in that section were Whitehead, Gavin Carrigg, Burns and Collins, who were unlucky in their trekkings.

In the under 1400s, Gomez won against Coburgs Ross Demirel in four sets, making it round 3, where Warrnambools Rehan Iqbal took him out later.

Returning to the under 800s, Brandon passed the first challenger, Croydon's Maya Madaan. Brandon passed with flag and pennant, but was battered by Sunshines Leonie Anstey in the next part.

Another return was made by Spasato, who played in the under 1700s and won the first round against Sunshines M Kaunain Beg in three.

Traralgons Maya Gomez played in the junior part of the weekend, but had the same fate as the rest of the local players.