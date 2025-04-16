Gangulys 'Googlies' leaves Cricket legends in Google's new advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only a cricket tournament -Prime time for entertainment, both on and outside the field. While fans support their teams passionately, cricketers are equally active from the field and they step into the advertising world with as much flair as they display on the field. From viral moments in stadiums to smart brand campaigns, the IPL becomes a gold mine for marketers who want to use the cricket frenzy.

One of the most memorable recent campaigns was Dream11SAapki Team Mein Kaun?A playful confrontation with Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan. The film that was littered with stars also brought cricket heavyweights together such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kl Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and R Ashwin alongside Bollywood stars such as Arbaaz Khan and Jackie Shroff.

Now there is another campaign that creates a lot of buzz and it has cricket fans feel nostalgic. Legends such as Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Shane Watson, Ricky Ponting and Mohammad Kaif are reunited for a Google advertisement, but here is the catch: they are all a bit nimmer's from no one but Sourv Ganguly, Aka Dada.

The 2-minute film opens with SEHWAG who regrets how his peaceful plans went wrong after retirement, thanks to the latest obsession from Gangulys. One by one Kumble, Watson, Ponting and Kaif their tests: Surprising phone calls from Dada, which they test with bizarre simple questions and they mock because she doesn't know the answers.

For the unexpected Google of Google, a curiosity-driven campaign is designed to search Google again. It introduces quirky, apparently simple questions that uncover unexpected, often fascinating answers when they are sought.

And in the new place, Ganguly is so addicted to this function that he calls himself Sourv Gangogly. His playful accusations are ruthless to make SEHWAG a Nawab without a Jawab and tells Watto, Watto, you don't know Squatto.

Tired of Dadas Creakers, SHEEG SEHWAG and KAIF Google to keep him busy and Google delivers. The platform now drops a daily googly for users to crack, with prizes and a chance to meet their favorite cricketers for grabbing. But the real punchline? Even Google couldn't save them. Dada is still throwing Googlies like only he can.

The campaign is conceptualized by Bare Bones Collective.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWM69EZFPHK

This is Google's second campaign for Googlies, the first was launched in October last year in collaboration with Ogilvy. At the time, the campaign was aimed at a younger audience, mostly Gen Z, driven by curiosity to try Googlies. This time it was betting on the nostalgia factor by senior cricketers on boarding and striving to make contact with millennials and cricket fans.

Earlier speaking with Afaqs!, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy, revealed that the name of the campaign itself has a smart double meaning, draws from cricket jargon where a 'googly' is a delivery that surprises batters. Similarly, every Googlie question seems decorously simple, but hides surprising answers that can only be discovered via a Google search assignment.

To expand the reach of his campaign, Google India also works together with popular Pan-India influencers such as Sakshi Keswani, DikSha RawwatAnd Dhruv Shah. In a series of related and witty videos, these makers show how daily questions from chargers in the vicinity of designer Lehengas under RS ​​10kcan can easily be answered with a fast Google search.

The idea is to gently push users back to the habit of searching instead of instinctively going directly to e-commerce or fast trade apps. Thanks to this push -led push, Google strengthens the versatility and usefulness of its core products archin and the solving of both large and small moments of curiosity.

Google makes a strategic move to keep its classic search function relevant at a time that AI tools such as Chatgpt, Google's own Gemini, Perplexity and Elon Musks The latest Buzz-worthy participant, Grokai, Grokai, dominate how people search for information. By launching this campaign, the tech giant uses nostalgia and humor and reminds users that searching can still be fun, simple and surprisingly fascinating.