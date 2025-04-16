



Colorado Two-Way Star Travis Hunter made it clear during the Predraft process that he wants to play both a broad recipient and cornerback in the NFL, and he recently doubled with his attitude.

Hunter told Garrett Podell From CBS Sports that if an NFL team wanted him to be committed to playing a single position, he would rather not play football at all.

“It will never play football again,” said Hunter. “Because I have done it all my life and I like to be on the football field. I feel that I can dominate every side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”

Hunter is one of the most unique prospects in the history of the NFL design thanks to his ability to excel on both sides of the ball.

The 21-year-old won the 2024 Heisman trophy after producing 92 catches for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns plus a hasty touchdown on attack, while adding 36 total tackles, 11 steps, four interceptions and a forced mess on defense. He's the Only player in the history of the University Football To win both the Chuck Bednarik and the Fred Betnikoff Awards as the best defensive player and most excellent receiver in a season, respectively.

Podell noted that Hunter 713 attacking Snaps and 748 defensive Snaps played in 2024. Although the competition level in the NFL is much greater, the younger is steadfast in his conviction that he can support his production.

“I just feel very confident in myself, and I have a competitive mind that I can do what I am wearing my mind, and I feel that I can do it,” Hunter said.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders also expressed the confidence that Hunter's two-way skills will translate into the NFL level.

“The NFL is a slow game. You come up (every piece). How is the contact nowadays? Minimal. That game is more conducive to him successful than a university game,” Sanderssaid on the Pro day of ColoradoEarlier this month. “College is pace, pace, pace. Now, you're talking about you must be in shape. Pros, how many seconds between playing? Please, he will jog after the damn game because he will have all that energy, man. He is built for this.”

B/R's NFL Scouting Department predicted in his latest MOCK concept that the Cleveland Browns Selecthunter would select with the number 2. The team that selects him will certainly hope to use his full range of skills, so it will be exciting to see where it lands when the design starts on 24 April.

