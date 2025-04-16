Womens Tennis Mare Up for Ciaa Round-Up in Virginia State





Bowie, MD —The Women's Tennis Team of the Bowie State (2-9, 0-9 Ciaa, 0-9 North) is opposed to opponents of the Southern Division of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Ciaa) Conference during the Ciaa round, which takes place Thursday, April 17 to and Friday. When:Thursday April 17 Friday April 18

Where:Ettrick, from. (VSU tennis complex) Follow Twitter:@Bsu_sports_info

Follow on Instagram:@Bowiestatebulldogs Ciaa Round-up schedule April 17 | Winston-Salem State (1-9, 1-5 Ciaa, 1-5 South) | 11:00 am

April 17 | Johnson C. Smith (4-6, 4-2 Ciaa, 4-2 South) | 17:00

April 17 | Livingstone (2-6, 1-5 Ciaa, 1-5 South) | 18:00

April 18 | Shaw (9-4, 6-0 Ciaa, 6-0 South) | 16:00 About Bowie State Striking players like Torrienne Emery And Tamia Urban Space have the latter season for the Bulldogs withhemeryearning Five Singles Wins and Byrom with a 4-1 record and a four match win streak. in Doubles, Emery and Kayla Lowery Have formed the most consistent tandem, while Byrom and Emery have also found success together. The two victories of the team came in dominant way against Trinity (DC) and emphasized their potential. Last time -out for the bulldogs Bsubattled hard but fell 4-3 to Virginia Union on Saturday 12 April in Battery Park in Richmond, Va.Emery, Nakari Bot And Byrom achieved every singles victories, while Emery and Byrom also won a victory in Doubles. The Lady Panthers has achieved the match with the double point Anda pair from Default points. Next Bowie State will travel to Pennsylvania, for a non-conference Double Header against Shippenburg University on Monday, April 21. The first game is planned at 2.30 p.m. For the most up -to -date information about Bowie State Athletics and his 13 Varsity Sport teams, visit Bsubulldogs.com.

