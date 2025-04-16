Looking for a Porsche, the first obstacle of Mirra Andreeva will be her big sister

She recently won two WTA 1000 events, Dubai and Indian Wells-and-back scored back-to-back victories about the world NRS. 1 and 2-in a one-month period. It is therefore understandable that Mirra Andreeva may be a bit for herself at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The winner will receive 500 PIF WTA ranking points and more than 142,000 euros -and a slim, shiny Porsche Macan Turbo car, which is shown on the field in Stuttgart.

The view of midfield is super nice, said World No. 7 Andreeva Monday when the promotion started. I have already thought about which cars I would like to get. But were not there yet. I just look around.

I still don't have my driver's license.

At the age of 17, Andreeva is the youngest of three teenagers in the Hologic WTA Tour Top 100 (and by far the highest arranged). She will be in Madrid on April 18 at the end of April, where she was in the prominent two years ago. Andreevas one of the six top 10 players in this elite field, so shes got some work for her.

And there can be a bit heavy lifting as soon as the first round match on Wednesday, against an opponent she has never been defeated: her sister Erika.

In an unlikely series of events, Erika was placed in the head of her sister after losing her second qualifying match in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She became a happy loser when Marta Kostyuk withdrew with a belly injury. Earlier, Kostyuk had direct access to the main table when Paula Badosa withdrew with a persistent back injury.

Erika, 20 years old and ranked no. 97, is three years older than Mirra.

When Mirra met the media on Monday, the matchup was not yet confirmed.

I know there is a chance that I could play my sister again, she said. But it went to take professional because we have no other choice. If it will be, we just go on the field and play like any other game.

We stand opposite each other, and when it happens, it will probably be a great and entertaining competition.



Mirra Andreeva and coach Conchita Martinez practice in Stuttgart for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Jimmie48/WTA

The Andreeva-Zussen played only once at the WTA Tour level: Erika was a 6-3, 6-1 winner last fall in the second round in Wuhan. Mirra led 3-1 in the first set and then lost nine consecutive games and 11 of the last 12.

It was reminiscent of the early matches between Venus and Serena Williams, clearly in conflict with both sisters.

It was difficult for both of us, Erika said afterwards. First experience, and we were both happy that it happened in a big tournament. But I'm not sure if we enjoyed it.

Although they had not even played a friendly game in more than five years, Erika was extremely familiar with her sister's all-Court game.

“It is true, because we have played a lot in childhood, Erika said. I know where she will go the most, and she too. Sometimes during the rally I thought:” Normally I go there, but I know she knows I'm going there and I have changed my decision.

Also a happy loser that week in Wuhan, Erika eventually lost to Jasmine Paolini in the round of 16.



Erika Andreeva during qualifying promotion last weekend in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Jimmie48/WTA

At the US Open 2024, the two sisters spoke about their rivalry between brothers and sisters. Growing up, not surprising, Erika always prevailed.

But to be honest, Mirra was so small that Erika was explained in Flushing Meadows last year. The time we played was a long time ago. Even if you are so young, the age difference is more.

So, Mirra was asked, when did she start beating her older sister?

I didn't really like, Mirra said. We practiced a lot when we were younger and of course she would always beat me as 6-1 or 6-2. Maybe only 6-3 if I played well or had a bad day.

Mirra is now a top 10 player and Erika is top 100 and starts to get her own headlines. This is the first time for both in Stuttgart.

On Monday, Mirra said that her recent success is due to a new balance found.

I just try to go on the field and enjoy every moment, to have a little fun, but at the same time taking seriously, she said. I think I recently found that balance not to be really depressed or to worry too much on the field, but sometimes also easy to do it and let it go. I think I thought that balance helped me a lot.

Mirra – and Erika – will have to find that balance when sisters become opponents on Wednesday.