



Fans are encouraged to protect chairs now for the best availability Boise, Idaho After achieving an extension percentage of 90% on return season card holders for the coming football season, Boise State Athletics announced that season tickets for the 2025 campaign are now for sale for new buyers. Bronco Nation can become seasonal card holders today by visiting BroncoSports.com/tickets whether the Athletics ticket from 208-426-4737 can be. The Broncos open their six-game home schedule when they organize East Washington on 6 September. Kickoff times are announced when television partners make their selections in late spring. The home schedule is below. 2025 Boise State Football Home Scheme Date Day Opponent September 6 Saturday East -Washington September 27 Saturday App October 11 Saturday New Mexico October 18 Saturday Unlv November 1 Saturday Fresno State November 22 Saturday Colorado State Dates subject to change Last season, Boise State Football had more than 20,000 seasonal card holders to Last season, Boise State Football had more than 20,000 seasonal card holders to create the sold -out campaign. This year, due to the construction of the North End Zone project, the stadium capacity will be reduced and seasonal cards will be limited. New seasonal card holders are now open to select their desired seats based on availability. Boise State, reigning back-to-back mountain West Champion and 2025 College Football Playoff participant, is led by head coach Spencer Danielson who has brought the Broncos at the helm in his plus year to a record of 15-3. Get the latest news from Bronco Nation every morning in your inbox! Delivered every weekday,Good morning, Bronco NationIs a daily e -mail full of the latest news, nice information, weekly schedules, statistics and a daily trivia question.Click hereTo register today. Download the Bronco Sports Appor for full reporting about Boise State Football, follow the team on social media onInstagram“FacebookAndTwitter/x.

