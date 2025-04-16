Tennis Pro Lois Boisson is folding back to Harriet Dart, who said they 'really bad smoke'





Lois Boisson had the perfect reaction after her opponent had served some huge shadow during their tennis match. On Tuesday, April 15, only a few hours after he had taken the British tennis player Harriet Dart, 28, on the Rouen Open, the 21-year-old French athlete responded to negative comments about her hygiene, without saying a word. Boisson tagging a brand for personal care, placed one Instagram -Story Photo of himself that prepares to serve on the field. Lois Boisson February 21, 2024 in Porto, Portugal.

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty

Photoshopst in the image was a single stick of the Deodorant brands on top of the tennis ball. Apparently she needs a collaboration, she wrote in the photo and added a few smiling emojis and prayer hands. The brutal clapback came after Dart was caught on the camera and made a rather gross remark about Boisson during their match. Can you tell her that she should wear deodorant? Because she really smells bad, Dart was heard who told the referee. Harriet Dart, Wimbledon 2024.

Julian Finney/Getty

The comment was shared by several sports news sites, as well as on social media, including the ThegaytennisPh Instagram account. Users seemed to gather around Boisson and darted unsporting behavior. She was losing, isn't it ??? One person said about Dart, who is in fourth place among British tennis players and 110 generally by the Women's Tennis Association. Another added, maybe opt for a contact without contact, preferably a where you have separate designated areas for you and your opponent, being ten to twenty meters apart! Oh wait. Harriet Dart apologizes to drinking laws.

Harriet Dart/Instagram

Dart, who has since had comments on her Instagram profile, has made a public apology about her Instagram stories. Hey everyone, I want to apologize for what I said on the field today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I really regret wrote the British tennis player. Never miss a story that registers for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest. That is not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she participated today. I will learn and move forward, concluded Dart. According to the New York Times AthleticsOn Tuesday, Boisson made her first ladies' tennis club Tour performance of the season after earlier wrestling with injuries and had worked his way back by placing number 303 in the ranking. Boisson defeated Dart 6-0 and 6-3.

