Brunetti Castel Goffredo Clinches 22nd Italian Championship





At the end of a demanding season, Brunetti Castel Goffredo assured their ninth consecutive women's title and 22nd General Italian championship. After they ended the regular season in second place, they conquered League Leaders Tennistavolo Norbello in the Play -off final. The triumph was all the more impressive considering their top player, Romanias Bernadette Szocs, was not available because of her participation in the World Cup in Macao. The trophy was presented by Fitet councilor Raffaele Curcio. In the first stage, played at home, the ruling champions claimed a victory of 42. Andreea Dragoman delivered a striking version, Hana Matelova handed over her first loss of the season and later beat Tan Wenling. Nikoleta Stefanova and Nicole Arlia also contributed with victories over Poland Magdalena Sikorska. Although Tan and Matelova responded with victories over Arlia and Stefanova, it was not enough for Norbello. The second stage, held in Sardinia, confirmed the excellent form of Dragomans when she again defeated Matelova and added a second victory over Sikorska. Norbello, who trusted their players on all three, took a 32 -year -old lead. Arlia left that with the responsibility of the last singles match. Despite the fact that she was only 19, she showed exceptional calmness and adulthood, and organized a comeback against Tanwho in the first beeno to seal the Castel Goffredo championship. This year, coach Alfonso Laghezza said proudly, we had to fight teeth and nail through many challenges, and the girls were fantastic life when they lost competitions. They never gave up and kept pushing until the end. In the final we had already reached a masterpiece in the first stage and we continued to believe in the second. First leg: Bruneti Castel Goffredo-tennistavolo Norbello 4-2 Andreea Dragoman-Hana Matelova 3-1 (11-7, 3-11, 11-5, 11-6)

Nikoleta Stefanova-Magdalena Sikorska 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-6)

Nicole Arlia-Tan Wenling 1-3 (11-4, 7-11, 8-11, 5-11)

Nikoleta Stefanova-Hana Matelova 0-3 (6-11, 6-11, 8-11)

Andreea Dragoman-Tan Wenling 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6)

Nicole Arlia-Magdalena Sikorska 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-5) Second stage: Norbello Tennis-Bruneti Castel Goffredo 3-3 Hana Matelova-Anreea Dragoman 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 10-12)

Magdalena Sikorska-Nicole Arlia 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-5)

Tan Wenling Nikoleta Stefanova 3-1 (11-7, 6-11, 15-13, 11-6)

Magdalena Sikorska-Anreea Dragoman 1-3 (6-11, 11-4, 8-11, 7-11)

Hana Matelova-Nikoleta Stefanova 3-1 (11-5, 11-3, 7-11, 11-2)

Tan Wenling-Nicole Arlia 1-3 (11-8, 8-11, 6-11, 7-11)

