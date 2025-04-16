



Next competition: Howard 4/18/2025 | 15:00 April 18 (Fri) / 3:00 PM Howard Philadelphia, Pa. The tennis team of the Navy Dames (15-11) returned to his winning manners on Tuesday and placed a 6-1 victory over non-conference opponent Saint Joseph's (6-16) in the Springton Tennis Club in Media, Pa. On the way to the north for their penultimate competition of the regular season, the Midshipmen placed themselves early in front by wiping the three doubles matches before they put together five straight sets in Singles action to achieve the sixth road viewing of the Navy of spring. Playing doubles started with first -year students Emma Gu and second -year -old Manci Work together for a 6-2 win over the top combination of Victoria Tracey and Gisele Tang of the Hawks, while the Rookie couple Cheer And Peyton Amspacher-Philemon Claudia Perez-Garcia and Addison Melfi, 6-3, beat the third court to conquer the double point. Completion of the double line -up, senior Kate Lee and second -year -old Julia Lee Fought against a 7-6 (7-4) tie-breaking victory against Charlotte Kordonowy and Brooke Tackett in the number 2 position. Saint Joseph's agreement the score briefly when tracey first -year students Grace Li In a 6-2, 6-1 decision on the No. 2 court, but fellow first-year student Molly Bellia Put the midtones in front again with a 6-1, 6-1 victory on Tang in the number 4 matchup. Kate Lee Then put the Navy on the tip of achieving her own 6-1, 6-1 victory against Perez-Garcia in the No. 5 place, while senior Emily Tannenbaum Kordonowy finished in a 6-3, 6-2 fight at the Tophof to reach the 15th victory of the season of the season. Release their competitions, senior Parvathi Shanker placed a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Melfi in the No. 3 Slot and colleague Senior Sylvia Eklund A 6-2, 6-0 victory over Tackett at the No. 6 Court. Match notes Navy is now 12-1 in the all time with Saint Josephs and wins the last 10 games in the series.

Tannenbaum has won 10-Straight singles matches.

The 55 combined victories of Tannenbaum this season correspond to its own program record 55 victories from last season.

Kate Lee Has won six consecutive singles. Next Navy concludes the regular season on Friday with a home game from 3 p.m. against Howard.

