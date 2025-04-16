Large bids, star rods and power-packed squadrons unveiled

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the top tables of professional tennis competition in India, had its auction for the sixth season, in which the witness was of fierce bids, surprise languages ​​and strategic squadron building.

Chennai Lions got the top to buy with fan Siqi for 19.7 Lakh -Tokens, while Kolkata Thunderblades Adriana Diaz signed for 19.3 Lakhs as well as Quadri Aruna, and Pune Jaguars Alvaro Robles acquired for 18.1 Lakh Tokens. Defending champion Goa Challengers held skipper damage for 14 lakh tokens (RTM) and recruited Zeng Jian and Tiago Apolonia. For the sixth consecutive season, Dabang Delhi TTC Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has again signed for 10 Lakh tokens, and he also received Maria Xiao and Quek Izaac.

U Mumba TT built a strong core with Bernadette Szocs for 15.3 Lakhs -Tokens, together with Lilian Bardet, and Yashaswini Gordade, while Ahmedabad SG Pipers Manika Batra insured and WTT Chennai Quarteristist Suravajula. Jaipur Patriots used their RTM on Sreeja Akula for 11 Lakhs tokens and added Kanak Jha and Britt Eerland. Young people Ankur Bhattacharjee, Payas Jain and Taneesha Kotecha were among the most important Indian signing sessions.

UTT quickly becomes a profitable platform for athletes and a strategic potential for companies. Franchisees showed more effective recruitment tactics, indicating a shift to data -driven decision -making and development of the long -term value. The addition of international Olympians and rising domestic stars has increased the global attraction of UTT and sponsors and broadcasters tell a fascinating mix of skill and stories.

We are very happy that we have Akash right with us. Lilian (Bardet) is also a very exciting talent. If you look at what we have on the female front, we have a great setup with two strong Indian players and Bernadette Szocs. We also have Abhinandh with us, one of the best U-19 stars in Indian TT, said U Mumba CEO, Suhail Chandhok.

Were happy that they have a shadow with Goa Challengers, that was a priority that went to the auction. The auction went well and we built a balanced team. Now it is about defending the title and the first team will be three consecutive titles, said Vivek Bhargava, owner, Goa Challengers.

I believe that Sathiyan will lead from the front and the new signing sessions will learn a lot from him. They will understand the solidarity that the Dabang Delhi franchise brings, which will go a long way. Together we can culminate in a winning team, said Dabang Delhi CEO, Prashant Mishra.

The auction was a very compelling experience! It kept all teams sharp and there was a sense of excitement and fear! I really enjoyed the process, said GS Ravi, owner, Chennai Lions.

Were satisfied with the team that we have. We are happy to get Alvaro back, who played exceptionally well. With RTM, Taneesha were happy to return to the team, as well as Dina, Reeth, Mudit and Anirban, said Ministry of Pnet, Pilt Balan.

I am very happy with the players we have secured, especially with the acquisition of Manika Batra, who is the face of Indian table tennis. This is a well -balanced team with the firepower and strategy to compete at the highest level. We have faith in the Indianoil Utt -Trophy to win on Home Turf! said Rohan Gupta, owner, Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

We shoot at Glorie and could not have asked a better team. The last time we had Sreeja, but her injury was a pity, but this time she is home again and we look forward to everyone who shows his best on the field, said Parina Parekh, world of Krida, owner of Jaipur Patriots.

We went to the auction aimed at Adriana, Aruna, Ankur, Selena (Selvakumar) and others and we have exactly the team we wanted, said Kolkata Thunderblades Director, Anshul Garg.

At the auction, Life Dani said, The auction has added a new depth of depth to how teams are approaching the construction of their squadrons. It was encouraging to see equal attention to experienced international players and young Indian talent. That balance reflects how Indianoil Utt has influenced the Indian table tennis cosystem over the years. Were enthusiastic about what season 6 possesses and the level of competition it promises.