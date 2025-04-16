



Amesbury, Mass. – First -year Cole Eiserman ” Cole Hutson And Mikhail Yegorov From the Ice Hockey team of Boston University men each a monthly prize at Hockey East, the League Office announced Wednesday. Hutson was selected as Hockey East Player of the Month, Eiserman was named Hockey East Rookie of the month and Yegorov took Hockey East Goaldder of the Month Accolades home. All three rookies were of great importance to help BU reach the national title game for the first time since 2015. Noplayer in the NCAA had more points than Hutson in March and April, because he had a total of four goals and 11 assists for 15 points. His game pushed BU in the national title match after six points (2G, 4A) in the NCAA Toledo Regional, where he was named the most excellent player. He also had an assist in every Frozen Four competition to end the year at a point-streak of five games. And. A first team All-American and the National Rookie of the Year, Hutson Hutten are brother Lane for the most points by a first-year defender in Hockey East History with 48, with the season ending with 14 goals and 34 assists. Eisermanled de NCAA with nine goals in just eight games in March and April, including two game-winning strikes and a count in every frozen four-match for the terriers. He started the month with his second career Hattrick and became one of only five first-year students since 2005-06 to record two hat tricks in one season and finished the year with four goals in his last four games. His 12 points were third in the nation and no first-year students had more game-winning strikes than plaintiff. Before the season, Eiserman led all NCAA-smokies with 25 goals and since 2005-06 he became the 10th NCAA Rookie (and Third Terrier Rookie) to score 25 goals in a season. Yegorov has reversed the Terriers with their third consecutive frozen four by winning six games in March and April. He was confronted with 253 shots against, the third most in the country, and stopped 234 of them, the second of each goalkeeper in the nation. The Rookie-Netminder allowed two or fewer goals in five of its eight starts and also made at least 30 saves in five, including 37 stops in a 3-2 overtime victory over Cornell in the NCAA Toledo Regional final. In 18 starts since he joined the terriers at the end of January, Yegorov 11-6-1 Meta .927 Save percentage and one shutout went.

