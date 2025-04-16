UTSA to compete against UAB in American Athletic Conference Womens Tennis Championship – Utsa Athletics

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA is set to take on the UAB Blazers in the quarterfinals of the 2025 American Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 17, at Leftwich Tennis Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

With an 18-4 record, UTSA will take on the ninth-seeded UAB Blazers as the eighth seed. UAB finished off the season 14-8. The winner of the first-round match will move on to the quarterfinals to face off against the No. 1 seed, Florida Atlantic.

In the 2024 American Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship, the Roadrunners took down the eighth-seeded Tulane 4-2 to move on to the quarterfinals before falling to the No. 1 SMU Mustangs.

The last time the Roadrunners and Blazers played each other was in 2023 in the first round of the Conference USA Championship, where the Roadrunners defeated UAB 4-1 in Denton, Texas.

Complete coverage of The American Tennis Championships, including live scoring of each match, can be found on the conference’s Championship Central site. Live coverage of Sunday’s championship final will be available on ESPN+ with Dorian Craft, Jessica Green and Breanna Sorensen calling the action.

