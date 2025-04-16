



For the first time in his history, Major League is organizing cricket competitions in Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill. The announcement is the last in a series of good news for cricket in the province, which has become the top destination of the United States for the world's second most viewed. Major League Cricket, which will play the third season this summer, is the Country Top T20 Cricket League. T20 is a popular, shortened format of the game that emphasizes the scoring of runs. The partnership is part of an attempt by the Graafschap to take advantage of the investments made to grow the game in the run -up to the last Summers T20 World Cup. Broward County Stadium was one of the three American locations that organize games for the tournament that was held together between the United States and the West Indies. This includes $ 11.6 million in upgrades to the facilities in Broward County Stadium, including extensive seats, new training facilities and a media center. Johnny Grave, CEO of the Major League Cricket, said that those improvements of the stadium made the leading location for cricket in the United States. It has all the facilities that you now need for professional cricketers, as well as 10,000 permanent seats. There will be a growing amount of cricket in the coming months. Were only a part of that, he said. After the aforementioned upgrades, art installations and media that immersed excitement for the games, the T20 World Cup in Broward County did not go as planned. Three of the four planned competitions were rained, including the two selection framework competitions, including Team USA and India. Broward County Parks and Recreation Division Director Dan West called it a unique circumstance. It was the first time in 15 years that I have been here that we actually had so much rain. That intense downfall of approximately 21 centimeters for a period of two days, [playing matches] Was impossible to do, he said. Read more: As Team USA progresses, South Florida prepares for the Cricket World Cup But the last game between Pakistan and Ireland went on as planned and showed the potential of the stadium as a location for Prime Minister Cricket matches. We were able to show the national and international public that this pitch is one of the best pitches in the world, said West. Now the province is trying to build on that momentum by organizing Major League Cricket and other international competitions at the location. West called the announcement a fantastic opportunity to present Cricket to the community. Cricket has grown in the province of popularity in recent decades. The embrace of the play of the Caribbean and South Asian Diaspora communities has led to chosen officials who defend the sport. This includes district commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, who acknowledges that the investment in sports has cultural significance, but is also a chance for economic growth. Were enthusiastic that we can attract international players to this area and they come with dollars, she said. It really means a lot of income for hotels, restaurant, local retailers and companies. We are committed to Broward County Taxpayers who benefit from this investment. Major League Cricket is organizing its competitions in Broward County Stadium from 1-6 July.

