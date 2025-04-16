Sam West to enter the transfer portal, so that the depth is left at tight end





Curt Cignetti wants players to approach spring training with 'great feeling of urgency' Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti talks about how he defines the progress for his position groups and players during spring training: IU Football will play its spring competition on Thursday evening and one of the depths plans to enter the transfer portal.

The Spring Transfer Portal window opens for football players on Wednesday. Bloomington Indiana Football Will have a smaller tight final space than expected for the annual spring competition of the team on Thursday evening with Sam West and announces that he is planning to enter the transfer portal. West, who was a member of IU's 2023 signing class as a three -star perspective from the Greensburg Community High School, made the announcement with a position on social media. 'I want to thank everyone Indiana For an incredible two years. I will always keep my time here high and appreciate the experiences and relationships that I have built up, ” West. “That said, I will enter the transfer portal for another three years.” “I couldn't wait to be part of it”: Why transfers want to come to Indiana Football West also gave an IE depth at Slot Receiver this spring. He received representatives in the position after the transfer reception Tyler Morris by Michigan sustained a seasonal knee injury. De Hoosiers only have six Heide stock market recipients on the Roster. Last season he played in all 13 games for De Hoosiers with many of those repetitions in special teams. He caught a 37-meter pass in a 52-14 victory over Charlotte for his first career catch. Indiana brought Wisconsin Transfer Riley Nowakowski and Tennessee Transfer in the winter, while it was looking for a replacement for Zach Horton. Horton, who followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Bloomington, was an impactful presence for IU last season with 21 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Insider: Why Indiana WR EJ Williams is back after entering the transfer portal His gritty game as a Blocker caught the attention of many opposite head coaches during the 2024 season. Nowakowski is more an inline blocker, while Staes is more a pass-catching threat. Want moreHoosierscoverage? Zach Osterman,Michael NiziolekAndchloe Peterson Keep Up with IU throughout the season.Register for Indystar's Hoosiers -Nieuwsbrief. Listen to think of your banners, our IU athletics-oriented podcast, on Apple podcasts, Spotify or where you get your podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/college/indiana/2025/04/15/indiana-football-sam-west-transfer-portal-tight-end-wide-receiver/83107561007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos