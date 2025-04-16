Potential Fargo North/South Boys Hockey Co – Op Discussion Set for Wednesday – Inforum

Fargo The potential for a boy's shockey cooperative between Fargo South and Fargo North will be investigated in depreciation on Wednesday.

With insufficient participation numbers to set up its own program next season, South is looking for a new co-op-house after the dissolution of his earlier co-op agreement with Fargo Shanley, Fargo Oak Grove and Moorhead Park Christian last week.

The Coöp Partnership South and Shanley included 15 years and included a state championship in 2023. Despite the fact that it was the host of the cooperative and used the Bruins logo and school colors, South had only two players on the Varsity schedule last season.

In the meantime Roosteer Shanley 12 Varsity players with five more from Oak Grove and two from Park Christian. A new cooperative with the three faith -based schools, together with newcomer Capstone Classical Academy, will compete under the Deaons Banner next season.

With the South/Shanley Dissolution now officially, the following steps for a potential South/North Partnership will be discussed during a public meeting at 5:30 PM Wednesday 16 April in the Commons Area at North High School.

Fargo South had to wait and see what would happen (the dissolution) and for North, everything was normal, told director of North Activities than Shultis the Forum Tuesday. At that time there was nothing to do or change.

Now that South (officially) has heard all this, Fargo Public Schools will take a look at what is for South.

Fargo South/Shanley Vooruit Landon Meier (22) is celebrating a goal against Fargo Davies on November 21, 2023 in Farmers Union Insurance Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Fargo Public School Director or Student Activities Todd Olson will be present at Wednesday meeting to present data and answer all questions or worries, stakeholders in the South and North Hockey programs can have.

Todd Olson is going to present a little, let them know where things are, said Shultis. The process in what took place and where was today. So that's a kind of what kind of tap for (the meeting).

South Activities Director Mike Beaton rather estimated that the Bruins would have 15 potential players for next season, not enough to introduce their own team. In the meantime, North has remained a self -sufficient program in the history of history.

In the big schedule of things you have three teams here in Fargo, said Shultis. (Fargo) Davies is enough with where they are now. North is also in the same boat. But South is without a program.

As a district you have to look at what is most suitable for those who are making progress and that children can help.

Shultis said that the most important aspect from the perspective of managers offer opportunities for their student athletes.

What we do and what it went around is offering opportunities for children, said Shultis. And at the moment ID says that Souths children are looking for a place to play hockey. I think that's the focus as far, what is that best option?

No decisions have been made. I think (Wednesday) is just to throw some light on where things are and what are some potential options ahead.

Fargo North Team -members celebrate a goal against Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday 28 November 2023 in the John E. Carlson Coliseum in Fargo. Chris Flynn / The Forum

Shultis said that he did not necessarily hear a negative reaction to a potential partnership between the Bruins and Spartans during informal stakeholder discussions, but rather worry about what a co-op between the old Crosstown rivals could look like.

I don't think there is negative, I think it's only taking care of it, Shultis said. It is that pride, it is that tradition no one wants to see that might have been broken or how you want to view it. But I think that's the piece that people are, what will this look like? How is this going?

There will be on both sides of it. I think people have that thought with me, it's a good thing because they are very proud of their program. I think what we have to do is just by looking for those things and having an open session and talking through it and hopefully finding some answers.

Sam Ovsak (23) by Fargo South/Shanley (23) and Zach Boren (19) celebrate a brown goal in the third period of the North Dakota High School Hockey State Tournament Championship Game Saturday 25 February 2023 in the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Since 2014, North and South have been working together as a cooperative for girls and won three state titles in that piece.

The South/Shanley Boys ended this last season 7-12-0 in general. The North Boys went 10-14-0.

If a decision is made to form a cooperative with Noord and South, a cooperative application should then be submitted to the North Dakota High School Activities Association and the administrative approval would need prior to the 2025-26 school year.

Were to support what is best for children, Shultis said. I think that's the part that we have to work and solve problems. But at the end of the day it is what is best for those student athletes and to potentially get them a place to play hockey.