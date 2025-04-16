A Tie is like kissing your sister, Edward J Erdelatz told the New York Times in 1954. Erdelatz was the Navys-Hoofd football coach of the United States and his side had just signed 0-0 against Duke University. Nobody asked the mild navy coach to explain it, the report adds. Well, all the way. But sister or not, everyone knew what he meant.

Erddelatzs unique view of the merits or otherwise not winning are ingrained in American sports where there is a mentality of Lombardian win-at-all-costs. Try to explain the test cricket to an American sports fan, they say, with a wry, the fact that two teams can fight for five full days and ultimately there is not necessarily a winner. Good luck, they grin. Adelaide 1961? You might as well describe the plot of Christopher Nolans Memento to a toddler. Old Trafford 2005? More chance of a Cider-Addled Bee that grabs on quantum theory. They don't get it, are gone with your picturesque English ways, five days and not a winner. That's crazy, man.

Nevertheless, trekkings are intrinsic to test cricket, they are written in his DNA a double helix in the form of an impasse. Draws about the seductive and crazy qualities, proof of the games downright peculiarity. That apart from a point of a point of apparently no return to pull off the robbery of shared loot, to drop anchor, to defy logic, to fight against their opponents, desire, their own self -confidence, against circumstances under their feet and above their heads, by time itself. This makes the game what it is, why it is called what it is called. Even if you are at the top, it is still very difficult to finish one direction and win a test match.

In Test Krekels almost 150-year history of more than 2,500 games, a third ending in draws. Now there are good draws and bad draws, or more precisely, boring draws and exciting draws. Unfortunately the first are much more common.

In the first 2,573 test competitions, from 1877 to 2025, only 84 were won with a margin of less than 30 points, or three wickets or less: 3%, or hardly a test every two years. Tim Wigmores New Book Test Cricket: A History maps a narrative history of the longest format with contributions from the greatest characters of the games. It is a compelling and lovingly investigated Tome that with details, anecdote and sharp facts such as those above. As Wigmore says, an exciting draw in a test match is all good and good, but it appears that the exciting stalemate that long in memory are rarer than a platinum filling on a poultry farm.

England and Nieuw -Zeeland players shake the draw on day five of the first test at Lords in June 2021. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Everyone who has viewed an endless play-out knows that they come with his own kind of soul-sappe non-energy. Ever played in a match where a side road that they establish for a draw from the early stages? The worst. Long hours of grazing in the field often come with a side part of existential ruminating at the best times, but spend half of your weekend watching a middle -aged marketing manager as a glock in the temple with the sun with the sun barely beyond the site arm is enough to make someone think about the futility of life.

Ben Stokes clearly feels the same. He hates draws. His test side has succumbed to one in his term of office of 32 games and that was the washed ashes test in Oldtrafford in 2023. The English test captains Win-Or-Bust Mantra is born that there is no fear and therefore it is not necessary to even play for a draw.

There is a twisted logic for this approach, it is one that has enabled the side of Stokess to achieve a number of incredible victories out of apparently impossible positions. It also means that they have been capitulated for some of the heaviest and most embarrassing defeats in the history of England. Last year Bangzen loses to India in Rajkot and Nieuw -Zeeland in Hamilton, who shivered here.

Were in the Entertainmentbusiness, no more treks, Joe Root tipped to Nathan Lyon before the first Ashes test in Edgbaston in 2023. Lyon Parroted the line back to his teammates in the dressing room of Australia in the dressing room of Australia. England who tipped too much in that test in that test, Stokess Day One explanation with England at 393 for eight playing with roots in princely fashion came back to bite them on day five when half an hour more runs root could have led to winning the first test or at least not losing. In a series of five games, these things tend to count.

An excellent part of Whataboutery, perhaps, but here is the rub for two huge series for Stokess Test Side. Are English fans more entertained by a loss, albeit played in a wild way, or would they rather see that their side is grinding and a guts looks a draw as soon as the chance to win has disappeared?

England has adapted since those wild eyes early days of Bazball, but there is still room for further nuance. England wins a lot under Stokes, but they also lose enough. Nineteen plays 12 at Last Count. If they are with their backs against the wall against India or Australia, are they willing to roam and spend two days saving a match instead of going into a ball of flames? What is the Braver option? The most entertaining watch? What would the fans be crucial? I think we know the answer to all those questions.

A draw or two in the next two series can go very well to determine the umbrella success or failure of the Bazball project. Time, then, for Stokes to reconsider when it comes to the trek and the gray embrace in an increasingly blacker and white world. Pucker Up Ben, it may not even be as bad as you think.

This is an extract from the weekly cricket -e -mail from the Guardians, the spider. Visit this page to subscribe and follow the instructions.