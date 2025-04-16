Sports
Wayne Rooney is in line for a shock back to the management with Blackburn said to him – Paper Talk | Football news
Sun
Wayne Rooney is back to management for a shock clothing, only four months after he has been fired by Plymouth Argyle. Blackburn reportedly regards him as pressure confirmations at Baas Valerien Ismael.
The stuttering bid from Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League cannot affect the role of Enzo Maresca, but it could wipe £ 70 million from his summer budget.
Jurgen Klopp was tipped for a return to management with Real Madrid.
Tammy Abraham will complete a permanent move to AC Milan from Roma in the summer.
Arsenal is said to be in conversation with Bayern Munich Star Kingsley Coman about a wonderful summer transfer.
Time
Benfica contacted the representatives of Bernardo Silva this summer about a potential return to the Portuguese club.
The Premier League has acted to close the Maas in the law, so that it lost a legal case to Leicester City for profitability and sustainability rules.
André Onana is not sure if he will be recalled to the Manchester United who starts XI for Thursday's must-win match against Lyon.
The English Slot George Martin will probably miss the rest of the season while struggling with injuries and doubts about whether he will make the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia.
Daily mail
Manchester City determines the extent of Ederson's recurring groin injury for fear that the keeper can be confronted on the sidelines for weeks.
Andre Onana has been 'shocked' by his wage reduction at Manchester United this season and the club 'cannot afford it' to lose less than £ 26 million this summer.
Leeds United has checked Borussia Monchengladbach Captain Julian Weeigl.
Xavi Simons has emerged for Manchester United this summer, but Ruben Amorim's transfer plans will probably depend on touching the Champions League jackpot.
A second Senior Football Association director In a year, the switch to Saudi Aarabia makes the long run -up to the World Cup 2034.
Manchester United is looking forward to welcoming Rory Mcilroy in Old Trafford after his triumph of the Masters, although sources say that it will depend on the schedule of the Noord -Ier.
Andre Onana wants to stay in Manchester United this summer, despite the interest in the keeper of Cameroon from Europe and Saudi Arabia.
Bournemouth has to open conversations with manager Andoni Iraola about a new contract prior to interest from Tottenham.
Fans of Manchester United investigate legal steps after supporters were torn by the French police on Thursday after the quarterfinals of the Europa League quarterfinals in Lyon.
Hope for a heart -warming home for Rory McIlroy in Noord -Ireland after his masters success could be extinguished.
Daily mirror
UEFA has allowed Real Madrid to close the roof of the Bernabeu for the second stage of their quarterfinals of the Champions League against Arsenal.
Tottenham Hotspur's search for their next manager has been hit with the owners of Bournemouth and Fulham, both emphasize the importance of their respective bosses.
Alexis Mac Allister is not interested in a switch to Real Madrid, even when the Spanish giants come for him. The father of the Liverpool star has rejected every idea that the midfielder of Argentina would be enthusiastic about moving to Madrid.
Champions League officials were left on Tuesday evening with a red face the national anthem of the Europa League was accidentally played before the quarterfinals collision of Aston Villa against Paris Saint-Germain.
Daily Telegraaf
Andoni Iraola is heading for his direct future in Bournemouth, even though it is a candidate for clubs such as Tottenham in the case of a change of manager.
Newcastle United puts together unforeseen plans to be without Eddie Howe for the rest of the season while recovering from pneumonia.
The guardian
Senior figures at Red Bull held crisis discussions after the Bahrain Grand Prix ended with a deeply dissatisfied Max Verstappen who grow in sixth place.
The owner of Bournemouth, Bill Foley, will plant contract discussions with Andoni Iraola next week and there is a growing confidence in the club that the much -needed head coach can be persuaded to stay.
Athletics
Everton Women's head coach, Brian Sorensen, is in advanced conversations about a new contract.
Kylian Mbappe will be suspended for one LaLiga match after he had shown a straight red card in Real Madrid's victory in Alaves on Sunday.
Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer will not be fit to return for the quarter-final second stage on his side of the Champions League against Inter.
Daily Express
Manchester United does not receive Real Betis loan costs in exchange for the services of Antony because of the amount of the games that the winger has now played for the Spanish club.
Daily record
The three professional ladies' clubs from Glasgow could share a stadium in the near future with SFA president Mike Mulraney who reportedly sets conversations about a groundbreaking movement.
Olympiacos will not record their option to sign the Celtic wing player Luis Palma on a permanent deal next summer – according to a report.
Alex Mcleish has for the first time revealed how he received a phone call from his old mentor Sir Alex Ferguson who expressed him about a movement for Barry Ferguson – to replace Roy Keane in the Manchester United engine room.
Harten will appoint Laurie Ellis van Rangers as their new head of the Academy.
The Scottish Sun
Celtic and Rangers have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace Whizkid Jesse Derry. The Eagles Starlet, 17, no longer has a contract this summer after rejecting a professional deal in Selhurst Park.
Charlie Mulgrew admitted that he had left his first management job was a weight of his shoulders. The former Defender of Celtic and Scotland left Kelty Hearts after just 11 competitions and has now admitted that management is simply not for him
A Rangers fan who threw a bottle on the field during an old sturdy game has received a fine of £ 320.
