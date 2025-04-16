Houghton, Mich. Michigan Tech Hockey recently held his second annual George McCarthy Hockey Awards Banket. Chase Pietila Was named the MVP team, the Merv Youngs Award received while he also took the Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Award home as the excellent defending player for the second season in a row. Isaac Gordon received the prestigious George McCarthy Performance Award for Scholastic and Athletic Performance.

The coaching staff awarded every prize, and the son of the late George McCarthy, Jack McCarthy, and daughter Kathleen Marsalatted the banquet to celebrate the 2024-25 season. Descriptions of the prices are mentioned below.

Chase Pietila was named the CCHA Defensive Defenseman of the Year and to the All-Ccha First Team. As an alternative captain, he skated in all 36 games and achieved 22 points with seven goals and 15 assists. He scored the game-winning goal against Alaska (October 12) and had three Power-Play goals. He registered 68 shots on goal and blocked 32 shots defensively. Pietila led the CCHA in penalties (21) and penalty minutes (50) during the regular season. After the season he signed a three-year NHL contract with Pittsburgh. Pietila was named Ccha Scholar-Athlete and at the CCHA All-Academic Team.

Isaac Gordon Skate in all 36 games and became third in the team with 26 points after scoring seven goals and adding 19 assists. The second-year alternative captain scored game winners in the state of Minnesota (January 18) in the extension and against Ferris State (February 21). Gordon was named the CCHA All-Academic team. He is in fifth place in the CCHA in Schoten on Doel and eighth in assists.

Stiven Sardarian Was the recipient of the Gary Crosby Leading Scorer Memorial Award after counting 35 points on 11 goals and 24 assists in 35 games. Sardarian scored the play-winning goal in three consecutive games against Northern Michigan (November 1) and in Ferris State (8-9 November). He is in third place in the CCHA in Assists and fourth in points.

Elias Jansson was honored with the Norbert Matovich Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award after he was named the Ccha Rookie of the Year. He played in all 36 games and led the huskies with 12 goals. He added 11 assists for 23 points. Jansson scored six Power-Play Goals and scored game winners against Alaska (11 October) in the extension and against Northern Michigan (January 24). He scored a hat trick against Bemidji State (8 February) in Winter Carnival. In Ccha Games, Jansson Ccha Rookies led with 10 goals and 10 assists while scored five Power-Play goals.

Trevor Kukkonen was named the most improved player of the team and received the Elov Seger Memorial Award. He skated in 34 games as a junior and achieved 10 points with three goals and seven assists. Kukkonen scored twice against Noord -Michigan (November 2) and also found the back of the net in the GLI against West -Michigan (December 29). He was named CCHA Scholar-Athlete and the CCHA All-Academic Team.

Max Koskipirtti The Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award collected. The second -year student skated in all 36 games in his second season with the Huskies and became second in the team with 27 points after seven goals and 20 assists. He scored the game winner in Bemidji State (December 14). Koskipirtti is in fourth place in the CCHA in Faceoff victories and sixth in assists while he was appointed as the CCHA All-Academic team.

Alex Nordstrom the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award received. The senior was named an alternative captain in the second half of the season and skated in 31 games, with a career-best nine points with seven goals and two assists. He yielded a hat trick against Ferris State (February 21) and had a few goals in Augustana (February 15). Nordstrom was named the CCHA All-Academic team.

Oliver Bezick Was awarded the John Macinnes Slide Rule Award for the second consecutive season with his 4.0 grade point average while he was pursing his bachelor in Biomedical Engineering. Bezick was named CCHA Scholar-Athlete and the CCHA All-Academic Team.

Merv Youngs Award (Team MVP)

The prize is named after Merv Youngs, a journalist and editor for the Daily Mining Gazette. Youngs is credited with convincing Doc Gibson to become a member and to organize the Hockey organization of Portage Lake.

George McCarthy Performance Award for Scholastic and Athletic Performance

The prize is named after the late George McCarthy, a former hockey player and member of the Sports Hall of Fame by Michigan Tech. McCarthy played for the Huskies of 1935-38 and was all named the MVP team.

Gary Crosby Memorial Award (Topscorer)

The prize is named after Gary Crosby, who led Tech in his second season and was set up and signed by De La Kings after the season. Unfortunately he was killed shortly thereafter in a car accident. He played 67 games for the Huskies from 1970-72.

Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award

The prize is named after Harold Meese, a professor and dean of students at Michigan Tech from 1947-83. He was an active proponent of the Huskies and has mentioned a Sportmanship prize in honor of all sports teams. Meese was recorded in the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.

John Nichean Rui Lord Award

The prize is named after the legendary hockey coach John Macinnes, who had a record of 555-295-39 of 1956-82. Macinnes was most proud of the fact that 94 percent of his winners of the hockey letter graduated with degrees. He won three NCAA championships as head coach of the Huskies and is in the US Hockey Hall of Fame, Up Sports Hall of Fame and Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Award (Outstanding Defensive Player)

An annual prize since the 1957-58 season, the Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Hockey Award is awarded every year to the most excellent hockey defender of Tech in honor of them. Robert Gitzen played hockey for tech from 1949-50. He and team manager Dick Loutit were killed in a bus accident, while the team drove home on January 14, 1950 from a series in Michigan State.

Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award

The prize is named after Rick Yeo, who played hockey from 1963-66 for Tech and the NCAA championship in 1965. He was also an assistant coach for tech from 1973-76 and then the athletic director of 1990-2005. He was recorded in the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.

Norbert Matovich Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award

The prize is named after Norbert Matovich, who was a first -year hockey player from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. In 1966 he was killed in a car accident during the Christmas holidays.

Elov Seger Memorial Most Improved Player Award

The prize is named after Elov Seger, who died in the mid -sixties as a result of a brain tumor. During his career he fought against great expectations and was always successful. He played for Tech from 1959-62 and was an all-American in 1962 when the Huskies won the NCAA championship. He was recorded in the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.