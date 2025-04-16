







April 16, 2025, 6:15 PM

St Johns, Antigua-Cricket West -India (CWI) is pleased to announce that West -Indië Cricket legend, Dr. The most HonourabendeesmondhayNeshas has been named in the ICC Men's Cricket Committee, which continues the regions of strong representation on this influential body. Haynes Joins the committee after completing the term of office of the former West India Allrounder and respected cricket manager Roger Harper. The appointment maintains the strong presence of West India in this prestigious committee and reflects the continuous influence of Caribbean Cricket at the highest level of the sports board. Haynes, who recently served as the main selector for the men's teams of West -India from January 2022 to June 2024, brings his wealth of cricket knowledge and administrative experience for this important role. The ICC Cricket Committee for men plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the game, because they make recommendations about playing conditions and rules that influence all levels on cricket. Dr. Kishore Sallow, president of CWI, stated:

The ICC Cricket Committee for men works as a subcommittee on the Chief Executives' committee and focuses on matters with regard to playing international cricket. The body plays a crucial role in advising various aspects of the game, including the laws of cricket, playing conditions, referee standards, technology implementation and the treatment of illegal bowling actions. The committee is chaired by a former international cricket player with at least 30 test matches or national capincy experience, supported by 12 extra members, including representatives of former and current international players, referees, referees, team coaches, board members, associated countries and the media. Members serve three -year periods, with the possibility of re -election for a maximum of three consecutive installments. About Demondhaynes A West India legend, HaynesPlayed 116 test competitions, in which the team was accepted in four of those competitions. He also played in 238 one -day internationals (ODIs) for the regional side between 1978 and 1994. He scored 7,487 points in tests, including 18 centuries, and 8,648 points in ODIs, including 17 centuries. Haynesnes was one of the most formidable opening partners in the cricket history in the history of the cricket and Haynes was an integral part of the West India team that won the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup in 1979. His contributions to the game were further recognized when he was initiated into the ICC Hall of Fame in June 2021

