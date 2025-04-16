Travis Hunter says that Hell stopped playing football if it is not allowed to play both attack and defense

The winner of the Heisman Trophy Travis Hunter says that if the team that sets him does not let him play both attack and defense, he would stop football.

Hunter has made his wish to play both sides of the ball as he has been done throughout his career, clearly for NFL teams in meetings prior to the design of the following weeks.

It will never play football again Hunter told CBS Sports. Because I have done it all my life and I love being on the football field. I feel that I can dominate on every side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.

Colorado Coach Dion Sanders, who turned Hunter from Florida State to Jackson State on the National Signing Day in 2022 and Hunter from Jackson State to Colorado, played during his career at Cornerback and played some recipient. He also played professional baseball during his NFL career.

Sanders Openness to let Hunter play both sides of the ball, was a most important motivator for Hunter to follow his youth idol into two different coaching stops.

It is not as if it wasn't done, but he did it at a completely different level at the university, Sanders told Yahoo. So why not?

Hunter led Colorado in receiving Werven and Touchdowns last season after missing time with injuries in Colorado in 2023 and Jackson State in 2022. He led the team into interceptions in both seasons in Colorado. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 1,461 overall Snaps last season.

In addition to the Heisman trophy, Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver of the university, plus the Bednarik Award and Lott Impact Trophy, both of which are given to the best defender of the university football.

I just feel very confident in myself, and I got a competitive mind that I can do what I am wearing my mind, and I feel that I can do it, he said.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed skepticism about the ability of hunters to play full-time on both sides, as he was done at high school and university.

I don't know if there are enough hours in the day, Harbaugh told ESPN. You can certainly do it, I would think of one side of the ball and then have a kind of package on the other side of the ball, what I think the team will do it wherever it goes.

Giants General Director Joe Schoen sees the situation differently. At the question of what position would the giants Hunter have mainly played During his pre-Draft press conferenceShoe said he was not afraid to play him on both sides of the ball.

Physically I would not doubt the child, Schoen said.

Before the NFL combination, Cleveland Brown's general director Andrew Berry said that Hunter has the opportunity to start both sides, but would tend to select him as a primary wide receiver with the number 2 general choice.

The answer is yes, Berry said during his availability of the media. He can play both and that is what makes him special. We first see him as a recipient, but again, which makes him a bit of a unicorn, is the fact that he can do both at a high level.

It is six of one, half dozen of the other. I think there is an element where his super power is his ball skills. And (with receiver) you are in position where he can have the ball in his hands, say vs. 30. We will let our coaches and scouts fight and see where he is on the board, but every team would like him.

(Photo: Dustin Bradford / Getty images)