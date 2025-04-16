Sports
Travis Hunter says that Hell stopped playing football if it is not allowed to play both attack and defense
The winner of the Heisman Trophy Travis Hunter says that if the team that sets him does not let him play both attack and defense, he would stop football.
Hunter has made his wish to play both sides of the ball as he has been done throughout his career, clearly for NFL teams in meetings prior to the design of the following weeks.
It will never play football again Hunter told CBS Sports. Because I have done it all my life and I love being on the football field. I feel that I can dominate on every side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.
Colorado Coach Dion Sanders, who turned Hunter from Florida State to Jackson State on the National Signing Day in 2022 and Hunter from Jackson State to Colorado, played during his career at Cornerback and played some recipient. He also played professional baseball during his NFL career.
Sanders Openness to let Hunter play both sides of the ball, was a most important motivator for Hunter to follow his youth idol into two different coaching stops.
It is not as if it wasn't done, but he did it at a completely different level at the university, Sanders told Yahoo. So why not?
Hunter led Colorado in receiving Werven and Touchdowns last season after missing time with injuries in Colorado in 2023 and Jackson State in 2022. He led the team into interceptions in both seasons in Colorado. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 1,461 overall Snaps last season.
In addition to the Heisman trophy, Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver of the university, plus the Bednarik Award and Lott Impact Trophy, both of which are given to the best defender of the university football.
I just feel very confident in myself, and I got a competitive mind that I can do what I am wearing my mind, and I feel that I can do it, he said.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed skepticism about the ability of hunters to play full-time on both sides, as he was done at high school and university.
I don't know if there are enough hours in the day, Harbaugh told ESPN. You can certainly do it, I would think of one side of the ball and then have a kind of package on the other side of the ball, what I think the team will do it wherever it goes.
Giants General Director Joe Schoen sees the situation differently. At the question of what position would the giants Hunter have mainly played During his pre-Draft press conferenceShoe said he was not afraid to play him on both sides of the ball.
Physically I would not doubt the child, Schoen said.
Before the NFL combination, Cleveland Brown's general director Andrew Berry said that Hunter has the opportunity to start both sides, but would tend to select him as a primary wide receiver with the number 2 general choice.
The answer is yes, Berry said during his availability of the media. He can play both and that is what makes him special. We first see him as a recipient, but again, which makes him a bit of a unicorn, is the fact that he can do both at a high level.
It is six of one, half dozen of the other. I think there is an element where his super power is his ball skills. And (with receiver) you are in position where he can have the ball in his hands, say vs. 30. We will let our coaches and scouts fight and see where he is on the board, but every team would like him.
(Photo: Dustin Bradford / Getty images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6281867/2025/04/15/travis-hunter-nfl-draft-quit-football/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can Trump legally expel American citizens to Salvador prisons? | Donald Trump News
- Kentucky Mens Tennis OpenS Sec Tournament Thursday – UK Athletics
- The two earthquake was a warning. A much worse earthquake. -San Diego Union Tribune
- Visit of JD Vance in India: meeting with PM, trip to Jaipur, aged on the cards
- If it is true to use a false diploma, Jokowi's decision while serving is always valid
- Trump threatens to revoke Harvard tax exemption one day after Garber rejects requests | News
- Who is in, in 2025
- XI calls China, is to promote cooperation, to implement projects
- Number of records of daily Cross Channel migrants – Pressure on work
- The UK Supreme Court makes a unanimous decision on women's justice | British news
- It has its own challenge
- Birmingham bin Strike: The Council faces Union Payment