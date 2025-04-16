Canadian election debate moved for crucial Montreal Canadiens -Game





Even with the pain of Trump rates and threats to become the 51star State, the approaching elections of Canada go aside for the Canadiens. The Primetime debate on Wednesday between the leaders of the five most important political parties in the Great North has changed its starting time to prevent them from colliding with a hockey game that could take the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL play -offs of this year. Originally set to start at 8 p.m. in the Quebec Metropolis and see live in Canada, the meeting between Newbie Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Chef Pierre Poilievre and the heads of the new Democratic party, the Separatist Blok Québécois and De Groene Beel will now go to the French Beto. Nationally broadcast in our northern neighbor, the Puck Drop of the Canadiens with fourth place in the fourth place of the Eastern Conference, occurs at 7 pm in the Bell Center of Montreal. This is the last game of the regular season for the Canadiens. The Montreal Canadiens celebrate the beating of the Florida Panthers in the Bell Center of Montreal on April 1, 2025 (photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) After a Savvy Nudge from Poll Saghing NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and BQ leader Yves-François to shift the political play-off, Radio-Canada and the Debates Commission of the leaders announced that they are moving the debate in a recognition of “Passion for Hockeyy”. “In what has been a very non-traditional election that is already in the bilingual country, the organizers of the debate added:” Citizens will be able to catch this crucial moment in the election campaign and at the same time follow the decisive periods of the hockey game that the Montreal Canadiens could place in the Play-Offs. “ There will be an overlap of an hour between the previous debate and the hockey game. The French debate moderator Patrice Roy went to social media on Tuesday afternoon to make the change in favor of Habs. Last hour: The Dbat van Chiefs in French takes place tomorrow 6 p.m. Hae, instead of 8 p.m. We have for you! – Patrice Roy (@Patriceroytj) April 15, 2025 The two -hour debate on April 16 in French will be succeeded on Thursday with the debate of another live leaders, this time in English. After more than a year of double-digit polling for the past Trump-Fan Poilievre and the conservatives, the seemingly DOA-sitting liberals found a new life under the attacks of the Maga Potus. A quick output of Justin Trudeau after almost a decade in function and former Bank of Canada and the governor of Bank of England Carney who takes over as Prime Minister now finds the liberals who lead in the polls with a steady margin. Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a campaign field on April 10, 2025 (photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty images) In the past, lead debates have turned out to be legitimate game changers in Canadian politics. In addition to any surprises, Carney and the Liberals are now looking at the moment to be about to be about a clear majority in the Canadian Parliament when the votes are cast on 28 April. The change that was brought forward today is not the first time this century that the debate of a leaders in a Canadian election has shifted for hockey. In the 2011 elections where the conservatives have retained power, the French language debate that was moved in April for an NHL Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match between the Canadiens and the Boston Bruins. De Bruins won the series and won the Stanley Cup that year.

