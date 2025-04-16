Draw -Ceremony sets the tone for phase 2 of the ITTF World Cup Macao 2025





After three intense days of competition, the ITTF Mens and Ladies Singles Singles World Cup 2025 will enter a new chapter. Sixty -four players are eliminated, so that only the group winners have progress. Now the top 16 are high in both draws, while the tournament is transferred to phase 2. With the knockout rounds that start tomorrow, the bet is higher than ever when the remaining players are preparing for the exciting round of 16 fights. In the men's singles, World No. 1 and tournament favorite Lin Shidong from China collide with Anton Kallberg in Sweden. Kallberg came close to their last two meetings, but could not close the deal. The Swede, still to drop a game in the group stage, will strive to secure his first victory over the Chinese prodigy in what promises to be an exciting confrontation. European stars Simon Gauzy (France) and Triels Moregardh (Sweden) are preparing for an exciting round of 16 collision. Known for their Showmanship and Flair, promise to deliver an exciting spectacle. With their very first meeting on the international stage, fans can look forward to exciting long-distance rallies, inventive tactics and stunning trickshots in this high-stakes struggle. Liang Jingkun van China is able to face the Japanese Shunsuke Togami, the gigantic murderer of the tournament that drove second place in last year's group phases, Lin Gaoyuan. Determined to avenge his countryman, Jingkun will want to expand his undefeated record against Togami while he is making progress in this long -awaited matchup.

In a long -awaited 'All German Showdown Benedikt Duda will take on Dimitrij OVTcharov, the only former World Cup champion in the draw. OVTcharov, stimulated by its strong form against left-handed people, including a group stage victory on Lin Yun Ju of Chinese Taipei, will want to expand his momentum in this collision of countrymen. In the ladies singles, world no. 1 and title defender Sun Yingsha of China, her internship 2 campaign starts against the Austrian left-hand host Sofia Polcanova. Yingsha has a flawless record against the 2-way European champion, who has never suffered a defeat and has not dropped any match in their last three meeting streak that she would like to expand. Hina Hayata (Japan) and Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) have been set for a new moving confrontation in what their tenth meeting will be on the international stage. While Hina leads the head-to-head 6-3, the recent victory of Cheng on the ITTF-attu Asian Cup 2025 adds an extra layer of intrigues. With both players who would like to claim dominance, this promises to be a fascinating game. Bernadette Szocs (Romania) and Bruna Takahashi (Brazil) are preparing for their fifth career meeting, both ride high on confidence after impressive Winszocs against Sreeja Akula and Takahashi against Manika Batra. While SZOCS has a slight lead with a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head record, Takahashi's recent form makes her a formidable challenger in this exciting matchup. Finally, in the clash of the Titans, former world champion and world no. 2 Wang Manyu of China will face the Japanese sensation Miwa Harimoto, ranked world no. 5. Veeu has a commander record in this rivalry, with four wins, including a convincing straight set of the WTT camps. Blockbuster collision. With many exciting matchups, the tournament becomes more exciting than ever. Fans can follow the draws and results here.

