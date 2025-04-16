



Hampshires Keith Barker said that he feared the loss of my career during a waiting period of nine months to learn his sentence for a failed drug test caused by what he described as a real administrative error. Barker was cleaned up to turn to a professional cricket on July 4, 12 months after hearing him, that he had tested positively on the forbidden Drugsindapamide, which he was prescribed to treat high blood pressure and suspended for the time being. The length of his ban was decided last month and announced Wednesday, a week short of 11 months after he took the outside competition test. In the past nine months I was part of a very tense, very debilitating process that led to the results of my hearing, the 38-year-old said. Because I was forced to leave my career and the sport I have loved since I was a young child because of a real administrative error, it is mentally burdened and I scared the loss of my career. I look forward to playing the game that I love again. My hope is that young professionals look at my business with a renewed sense of vigilance on medication and anti -doping procedures in professional sport. Indapamide is banned by Wada as a diuretic, but mainly uses prescription to treat hypertension. In a statement, Hampshire said that the violation was caused by an administrative error between medical professionals and barker, where the player prescribed the medicine after his earlier medication that was not prohibited, does not solve his issue sufficiently. Hampshires Club Doctor was aware of the recipe, and in his evidence, Barker said that neither his club nor the club expressed their concern that he took Indapamide, but he admitted that he did not personally check whether it was on the Wadas list with forbidden substances. The tribunal concluded that he did not wear a significant error or negligence to fail the test, and reduced his suspension to 12 months compared to the at least two years that he had to deal with otherwise. This is a regrettable incident that is the result of a real mistake, said Giles White, director of Hampshires of Cricket. Keith is an exceptional professional and everyone at the club is aimed at supporting him to return to the action of the first team from July. Keiths versions in the past six years have made him a solid favorite with fans and we are grateful to the members and supporters for their patience while this process is underway. Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter Barker, a former professional football player for Blackburn Rovers, has taken 533 first -class wickets and scored six first -class centuries since he made his debut for Warwickshire in 2009. He moved to Hampshire at the end of the 2018 season.

