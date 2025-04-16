



Charlotte, NC Prior to the 2025 Big South Women's Tennis Championship, the Big South Conference announced its annual All-Conference Awards. The Presbyterian College Women's Tennis Team was well represented with five total awards earned by three striking student athletes. Junior McKenzie Davis Led the blue hose with a solid show, earned the first team All-Big South Singles, Second Team All-Big South Doubles, a place in the Big South All-Academic team and the prestigious title of 2025 Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Senior Claudia Sanchez the second team picked up All-Big South Singles recognition, while first-year students Mary Ellen Longmire became a member of Davis on the second team All-Big South Doubles list. McKenzie Davis | JUNIOR

First team All-Big South Singles

2025 Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Big South All-Academic Team Davis participated in all 20 games for the Blauwe Snake this spring and set a 9-11 singles record together with six wins at number two position and three victories on the number one place. Davis only becomes the third player in program history to earn the first team All-Big South Singles Honors and only the third blue snake ever to be called Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year. This marks its second consecutive selection for the large South All-Academic team. She was also a two -time Big South Player of the Week during the regular season. Davis keeps shining in the classroom outside the field. She has a perfect 4.0 GPA and is mentioned four times in the president's list (autumn 2022, autumn 2023, spring 2024, autumn 2024), together with back-to-back selections for the Big South Presidential Honor Roll. Claudia Sanchez | SENIOR

Second team All-Big South Singles Sanchez closes its blue hose career with a new postseason-utem and lands on the second team All-Big South Singles list. Sanchez, a first team of the first team of 2024 and the second team, leaves Sanchez a lasting impact on the program. This season, the veteran has gathered an impressive record of 9-11 singles with five wins in first place and four at number two position. Her 40 career singles victories place her sixth in the record book of the program of all time, while her 16 career Big South Singles Wins is the most in program history. Her steady presence and consistent production at the top of the line -up confirms her as one of the most accomplished players in the history of the blue hose. McKenzie Davis | Junior & Mary Ellen Longmire | First -year

Second team All-Big South Doubles Combining Davis and Longmire was one of the most consistent and successful on the field this spring. Together the duo put an impressive eight-match winning streak together on the way to a 11-3 general doubles record. With four wins on the number two position and seven in third place, the tandem proved itself as a strong pair. They win their 13 Doubles each for the second in one season in program history, and mark the first time that a blue hose player has reached that number since 2019. Longmire's 13-5 Doubles record also places its second all-time on PC for winning a single-season double percentage at .722. Seven of their victories came to number three position and bind them for third place in the record book of the program for a season for victories at that location.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobluehose.com/news/2025/4/16/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-garners-five-all-big-south-honors-davis-named-scholar-athlete-of-the-year.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos