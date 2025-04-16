Division II National Champions Think about their season and the progress to Division I – University Press

Florida Atlantic University Dii Hockey Team won their first national championship against High Point University with a score of 5-2 on March 23 to complete their season.

On February 27, the team announced via Instagram Who will be on the road next season will move to Division I. Last season Fau lost the national championship in the amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournament of the University of Florida 8-4.

It was absolutely fantastic. I could tell you that. Especially with following division I next year and eventually the solidification in Division II felt really good because we went to the national championship last year, we lost and it was really bad, as really bad. So this year being able to take care of business, was just phenomenal, said Rocco Bruno, a player in the team that kept keeper of the year.

Faus Hockey team did not let the loss of the previous championship down and ended this year season with a record of 25-5-1.

The team traveled to Jacksonville, FL for the Aau Nationals from 18 to 23 March. All three of them won the polar game against Lynn University (11-1)Wake Forest University (5-0) and Farmingdale State College (6-1).

After winning all games in the polar game, they entered the quarterfinals where she again defeated Farmingdale State, with 5-1, which placed Fau in the Aau nationals. In the semi -final, the owls played Middle Tennessee State University and defeated them 8-2.

By getting their victory against lightning in the semi -final, the owls were taken against High Point University for the championship. De Uilen played the Panthers twice during the regular season and defeated them in the extension 3-2 on 7 February for their sponsor evening. Then they lost the next day of High Point, 5-4, on Faus Senior Night.

Florida Atlantic retained a lead throughout the game to achieve a 5-2 victory over HPU and the title of AAC National Champions.

In preparation for the back-to-back six-day tournament, Bruno said that the team took a lot of time to bind together during their week free for spring break, to take their thoughts from the pressure.

We have just enjoyed the presence of each other because what I believe mainly in those landscapes. The majority of it is to keep your head in it and play for the man next to you, said Bruno.

Time spent together on and outside the ice rink During the spring break, the team enabled to bring the strong play chemistry that gave them their championship gain.

I think we have that brotherhood together. I think we are at the start of the year as close, but I think you will play six games in six days towards the end of the year. It was as if that dressing room was so tight in the third period of that championship game, said Vooruit Justin Harshaw.

The team had a 17-game winning streak in the middle of the season, despite several setbacks from Hurricanes who made sure they missed three games in their regular season and problems with the ice on their home jobs for a while.

There were many ups and downs all season, despite the winning series, but I think you know by the end of the season when we actually played it, you see how much a higher level we can bring if we find that consistency, said head coach Christian Long.

Bruno believes that the stability that brought them this season to win the champion match will help them next season when they first play in Di.

I am most enthusiastic about just the competition to be honest. It is clear that it is a switch, but I mean, it is not that great that we have played DI teams this year; We know what was going on, said Bruno.

The owls played the University of Tampas DI team twice to start the season this year and went 1-1. This season they played at the Hockey South Conference lecture with Dii-Teams and continue to the Aau College Hockey League in the 2025-2026 season with DI teams.

This year, De Uilen are losing four graduates, Justin Machovina, David Israel, Ryan Brockett and DJ Randle, but Long said they have a strong class of incoming players, who switch from Di- and CAA schools.

Winning the championship marked a turning point in the program, which placed them on the radar in Zuid -Florida. The team talks on podcasts and has interviews with people from the Bleacher Brothers Show And West Palm Beach TVAs well as social events after their successes.

If we enter the following year, we have high ambitions. We want to win another championship and I think it's cool to see the support of the community going next year. Were just enthusiastic to build and grow on that, especially if you know that some kind of on the map was put, Lang said.

