The British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes after he has asked an opponent to wear deodorant during the game
The British tennis player Harriet Dart has apologized after he has asked the referee to inform her opponent, Lois Boisson, to wear deodorant during their Rouen Open match on Tuesday. Dart claimed that Boisson 'really smells bad'.
Courtside microphones caught dart in the second set. Dart eventually lost the game 6-0, 6-3.
“Can you tell her that she should wear deodorant,” asked Dart to ask the referee. “Because the scent. Can you tell her that she should wear deodorant? She smells really bad. '
The referee could not be heard to respond to Dart's request, while Boisson was on the other side of the court.
Dart, the World No. 62, ended Excitably in a story post on her Instagram account.
“I want to apologize for what I said in the field today, it was a remark of the heat of the moment that I really regret,” Dart said. “That is not how I want to bear myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competes today. I will learn and move forward.”
Boisson showed her sense of humor in one Post on her Instagram story. She posted a edited photo of herself that deodorant holding on during a serve. She also tagged the personal hygiene brand Dove and said, “Apparently a collab needed.”
Boisson opened her WTA Tour debut on the Rouen and is number 303 in the WTA rangers after dealing with a knee injury in 2024. She is planned to hire Moyuka Uchijima on Thursday.
