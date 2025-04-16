Sports
Greenfield Recorder – HS Hockey: Greenfield Senior Jake Jurek, head coach Adam Bouchard honored with Bessone Awards
It was a festive end of the season for different members of the Greenfield Hockey program.
A few Green Wave Hockey members gathered prizes at the Amo Bessone High School Hockey Awards in 2025 in the Dante Club in West Springfield on 10 April.
JUREK has been an attacking force for Greenfield with the program his last two seasons. He surpassed the 100-point brand for his career this winter and ended with 116 total points, which were in 12th place in program history.
The Franklin County Technical School Student closed the season with 25 goals and 13 assists, so that Greenfield was helped to a regular seasonal title of Berry Division, a trip to the Western Mass. Class A champion match and the number 17 seed in the div. 4 State tournament.
What else can you say about Jake, Bouchard said. This season he was selected for the second year in a row as our MVP team. It is his second year that this prize wins. It is a great achievement for Jake. He is the first student athlete in Green Wave History Towin Back-to-back Bessone Awards. After we won it as a junior, we knew that teams would be emphasized to prevent him from scored this season. His ability to listen, to learn what the coaches told him about how these teams would try to close and adapt was impressive. It was great as a coach to see a student athlete understand and implement the game.
It was not only the number of goals that Jurek scored, but its timing. Early in the season he had a performance of six goals against Longmeadow and in the extension of Greenfields Class A semi-final against East Longmeadow, Jurek scored the game winner to lift the wave to the sectional title match.
He had some real link goals, Bouchard said. He had a couple of game winners. His match against Longmeadow was just total dominance. When a big goal was needed, he was there to deliver.
For Bouchard, receiving the Matthew J. Ryan Award himself was a great achievement. The experienced coach acknowledged the hard work that went to turn the green wave into a force on the ice.
It was a pretty amazing phone call when I found out that I had been unanimously selected for this prize, Bouchard said. I am usually not the one who receives these prices separately. It is always at a team event or position. After this telephone conversation I shed a tear or two. This is one of which I take as a huge achievement for everything that this program has done in the last 10 years.
The old coach has built the Golf in a Western mass. Powerhouse. The program won a state title in 2019-2020 while he western mass. Titles recorded in 2022 and 2023.
This year Greenfield made the leap to the Berry Division the Top League in Western Mass. And flourished, won the regular seasonal title and achieved the class A match match.
It just shows that if you do things on the Green Wave way, good things will happen, Bouchard said. If you do things in the right way and work hard, you can achieve the goals that you set yourself.
Bouchard and the Green Wave knew that this winter there would be challenges with the increase in the increase, but it only ensured that the coaches and players in the program worked harder, and that turned out to be the entire season on the ice.
There was a lot of talk about the competition about how wo dealing with the berry, Bouchard said. Because it was our first year, many people thought good luck about them. We graduated from many boys and people probably thought that playing us would be a head evening for them. To have the season we had and winning the regular seasonal title is huge for the program, the student athletes and the coaches in the staff. The goal is always to win your competition and to do it year one is something super proud of. Were all chewing to come back next season.
