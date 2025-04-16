Players to win N11.5m while Osun 2025 organizes National Table Tennis Festival





Otan-Ayegbaju in Osun State will organize no fewer than 450 table tennis players and enthusiasts from all over Nigeria during the 5th edition of the Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Table Tennis Festival from 2025. The tournament of a week, planned that takes place from 27 April to 3 May 2025, will be held in the Idera Multifunctional hall in Otan-Ayegbaju. It is sponsored by Michael and Felicia Alabi and organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation. On the basis of members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Swan), Osun State Chapter, in the Osogbo Township Stadium, the chairman of the Osun State Table Tennis Association, Mr Ayodeji Alabi, revealed that N11.5 million has been reserved for cash prizes this year. Alabi emphasized that after competition the festival has rejuvenated interest in table tennis, promotes unity and celebrating Nigerian culture and talent. He stated that 35 states confirmed participation, with around 450 participants, including players, officials and enthusiasts. The sport has been relegated to the background in recent years. This festival is part of our efforts to bring it back to awareness, said Alabi. That is why we have built the Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Table Tennis Hall, the first stand-alone table tennis facility in Nigeria. He noted that the edition of recent years housed all participants in one hotel, but this year the presence has outgrown capacity. Were preparing to host more than 3,000 people, and Weve also created an entertainmentlounge with music, comedy shows and top DJs to ensure that visitors leave with joyful memories, he added. Alabi emphasized inclusiveness and confirmed that people with disabilities will be actively involved, with competition categories such as: Men's and ladies singles Among 15 boys and girls singles Advertisement



Men's and women's doubles Mixed double Veteran Singles Para Men and Ladies Singles (Open) Deaf men's and ladies singles Local singles He further explained, all participants will be housed and fed for free. This edition promises to be the largest and most inclusive, yet with comfort, competition and entertainment all carefully planned. The festival continues to establish Osun as a growing hub for sport development and talent discovery in Nigeria. Advertisement





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hallmarknews.com/players-to-win-n11-5m-as-osun-hosts-2025-national-table-tennis-festival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos