BCCI breaks silence about why referees randomly control bats in IPL agreements; perpetrator claims 'she bulk the lower part'





This IPL 2025 has occasionally witnessed an interesting visual, in which referees on the field randomly check the bats of cricketers. In the future, this will be a standard in the Indian Premier League, where every batter runs a bat control. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has revealed that players must undergo the 'bat gauge', equipment that will be in possession of the referees before they stop. The referees will check the bat every time a player walks outside (AFP) Three days ago, during the home game of Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shimron Hetmyer and Phil Salt stopped abruptly and had checked their bats. Both batters did their bats through the meter, and only as soon as they went on neatly, they were allowed to continue. With various 200 scores that were already stated, the board decided to make the bat meter mandatory to ensure that Fair Play is maintained. “No one should feel that someone has an unnecessary advantage. The BCCI and IPL have always taken all the initiatives in this direction, so that the fairness of the game is maintained. We have used technology as the maximum to ensure that all decisions can be assessed so that the games are not affected. The width of the BA is limited to 4.25 inches (10.8 cm), with a maximum depth of 2.64 inches (6.7 cm) and edges of a maximum of 1.56 inches (4.0 cm). The handle may not exceed more than 52% of the total length of the bats. Cover materials are limited to a thickness of 0.04 inches (0.1 cm) and any toe protection should not be thicker than 0.12 inches (0.3 cm). Moreover, the bat must go smoothly through the official bat meter. There is more going on According to the rules, the bats of the two opening internships are checked by the fourth referee before they enter the field, while the two on the field officials will examine any other seizure. Earlier, the bat control was carried out on the eve of the game, but after certain players had returned with different bats the next day, the Maas was discovered in the law. “They form the lower part of the bat, because that is the area of ​​the bat where the Batsmen try to make contact with the ball. More wood around the 'Sweet Spot' and less wood close to the handle gives more strength to stroke,” an international Batsman, experienced with oversized bats, said Express. These routine checks under IPL rules have no direct fines, but non-compliance requires that the player of bats change. However, infringements can lead to serious consequences, as seen in the English County Championship 2023 when Essex lost 12 points after feroze Khushi's oversized bat was detected halfway, which ultimately costs a higher place in the rankings. During the Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals, the bat of Captain Hardik Pandya was also checked, but he escaped without scratch. Last night against Punjab Kings, Sunil Narine from Kolkata Knight Riders was a bit of a shame when he could not slide Bat through the bat meter, so that the opener had to switch his knife before he took a strike. Anrich Nortje also had to change his bat.

