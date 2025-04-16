Sports
Five players come in the spring transfer Portal
Provo, Utah– As expected, some Byu football players come to the transfer portal in the spring window.
The Spring Transfer Portal window is open on Wednesday, April 16 and runs until Friday, April 25.
On the first day of the spring window, a handful of Byu football players are already in the portal.
Cale Breslin, RB
Former three-star who run back Cale Breslin spent a semester with the Byu football program. He will be eligible for another four years in his university career.
Breslin was part of the recruitment class 2025 and Koos Byu Koos about reported offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Wisconsin and others.
Byu comes from the spring exercises and has a busy running room led by LJ Martin, with Sione Moa immediately after him.
I appreciate everything that Byu has done for me, especially the coaching staff and coach Harvey. After a careful consideration with my family, I decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal on April 16. I have been eligible for another four years and look forward to the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/soxlnwe7lo
Cale Breslin (@CaleBreslin) April 12, 2025
Nason Coleman, te
Nason Coleman arrived at Byu in 2023 as a preferred walk-on from Chandler, Arizona. Coleman had PWO interest from other Power Conference programs before he chose Byu.
Officially in the transfer portal (film below) pic.twitter.com/ee4uy7iyvz
Nason Coleman (@Nason_88) April 16, 2025
Coleman will be eligible for another three years.
Justice Ena, OL
On3 reports that Justice Ena, the son of Byu Linebackers coach Justin Ena, has arrived the transfer portal.
Justice Ena was sidelined last season due to an injury. He participated last month during the spring practices as the third string center.
After his return to the home of serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days, ENA spent two seasons with the Byu football program. Comes from Sky View High School and initially signed with Utah State.
Nathan Hoke, de/LB
Hoke, the son of Byu Great Chris Hoke, was a grant signer in the class of 2021 from North Allegheny High School.
Last year Hoke competed as Linebacker before switching to the defensive end for the 2025 season.
I am grateful for all the relationships and development that I could make at Byu. I am also grateful for the blessings I received while I am part of the team. That said, I will officially be eligible in the transfer portal for another 4 years. pic.twitter.com/8HSNZQ1Y85
Nathan Hoke (@Natehoke26) April 16, 2025
Landon Rehkow, Punter
Landon Rehkow, the younger brother of the former Byu football star Punter Ryan Rehkow, enters the portal. Last year, Rehkow was in a positive battle with the current starter Sam Vander Haar who bleed in the non -conference game.
From the start of Big 12 game, byu continued with Vander Haar as a starter.
After a lot of thought and prayer, I am excited to announce that I am going to the transfer portal with another 3 years. I am excited for what the next is!@_Mike_Mccabe @Thedawsonzim @Oneononekicking pic.twitter.com/8xtimjj61l
Landon Rehkow (@L_Rehkow) April 13, 2025
Rehkow has been eligible for another three years after having spent the past two seasons with the Byu football program.
Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitchs reporting from BYU in the Big 12 Conference OnX: @Mitch_harper.
Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utahs Sports Leader. This allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://kslsports.com/ncaa/byu-football/five-spring-transfer-portal/545645
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- While the state of Utah maintains a state level in the state, some preparatory measures were cut off
- Squash at Universal, swimming at Sofi. La Olympics location list is out
- Nvidia said it takes a success of $ 5.5 million
- Sudanese paramilites declare the government of opponents | BBC News
- Donald Trump Optimistic about many things with China Jinping after slapping the 245% prices
- Trump says that “ 100% '' confident in the US agreement with the EU DW 04/17/2025
- They envy says that the fighting in Gaza would end immediately if the captives are released | Gaza News
- The reason why Jokowi no longer has glasses as in his diploma
- Men's hockey: Dominick Dawes '04 returns to Norwich men's hockey in Leiden
- This workout mistake can hurt your sleep and make you feel sick
- Erdogans is the repression against the presidential rival feeds $ 45 billion in economic benefits in Türkiye
- Boris Johnsons Cycling Vision Beclors because the number of bicycle trips fails to exceed pre-pale levels