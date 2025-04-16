Five players come in the spring transfer Portal

Provo, Utah– As expected, some Byu football players come to the transfer portal in the spring window.

The Spring Transfer Portal window is open on Wednesday, April 16 and runs until Friday, April 25.

On the first day of the spring window, a handful of Byu football players are already in the portal.

Cale Breslin, RB

Former three-star who run back Cale Breslin spent a semester with the Byu football program. He will be eligible for another four years in his university career.

Breslin was part of the recruitment class 2025 and Koos Byu Koos about reported offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Wisconsin and others.

Byu comes from the spring exercises and has a busy running room led by LJ Martin, with Sione Moa immediately after him.

I appreciate everything that Byu has done for me, especially the coaching staff and coach Harvey. After a careful consideration with my family, I decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal on April 16. I have been eligible for another four years and look forward to the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/soxlnwe7lo Cale Breslin (@CaleBreslin) April 12, 2025

Nason Coleman, te

Nason Coleman arrived at Byu in 2023 as a preferred walk-on from Chandler, Arizona. Coleman had PWO interest from other Power Conference programs before he chose Byu.

Officially in the transfer portal (film below) pic.twitter.com/ee4uy7iyvz Nason Coleman (@Nason_88) April 16, 2025

Coleman will be eligible for another three years.

Justice Ena, OL

On3 reports that Justice Ena, the son of Byu Linebackers coach Justin Ena, has arrived the transfer portal.

Justice Ena was sidelined last season due to an injury. He participated last month during the spring practices as the third string center.

After his return to the home of serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days, ENA spent two seasons with the Byu football program. Comes from Sky View High School and initially signed with Utah State.

Nathan Hoke, de/LB

Hoke, the son of Byu Great Chris Hoke, was a grant signer in the class of 2021 from North Allegheny High School.

Last year Hoke competed as Linebacker before switching to the defensive end for the 2025 season.

I am grateful for all the relationships and development that I could make at Byu. I am also grateful for the blessings I received while I am part of the team. That said, I will officially be eligible in the transfer portal for another 4 years. pic.twitter.com/8HSNZQ1Y85 Nathan Hoke (@Natehoke26) April 16, 2025

Landon Rehkow, Punter

Landon Rehkow, the younger brother of the former Byu football star Punter Ryan Rehkow, enters the portal. Last year, Rehkow was in a positive battle with the current starter Sam Vander Haar who bleed in the non -conference game.

From the start of Big 12 game, byu continued with Vander Haar as a starter.

After a lot of thought and prayer, I am excited to announce that I am going to the transfer portal with another 3 years. I am excited for what the next is!@_Mike_Mccabe @Thedawsonzim @Oneononekicking pic.twitter.com/8xtimjj61l Landon Rehkow (@L_Rehkow) April 13, 2025

Rehkow has been eligible for another three years after having spent the past two seasons with the Byu football program.

Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitchs reporting from BYU in the Big 12 Conference OnX: @Mitch_harper.

Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utahs Sports Leader. This allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams.

Follow @mitch_harper