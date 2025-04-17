The young German tennis player Diego Dedura -Palomero left his mark on tennis in more than one way on Tuesday – and perhaps had lost a number of fans.

The 17-year-old became the first player born in 2008 to win a match on the ATP tour and celebrated the performance with a unique celebration.

After his opponent Denis Shapovalov retired when he opened 3-0 in their first round match at the BMW in Munich, with 3-0 in their first round match, Dedura-Palomero used his feet to scrap a cross on the clay of Munich before he leek on the cross of Jezus.

Dedura-Palomero said he was 'pretty religious' and the celebration was 'a gesture of gratitude' reported in comments by the German news agency DPA.

However, some tennis fans on social media were not impressed by the celebration.

“That is very strange, especially at Easter,” a fan posted on X.

Dedura-Palomero was delighted after his shock victory at the BMW Open in Munich

'What an unsporting celebration, after an opponent retires. Very strange, “answered another.

'Inappropriate celebration, rubbing in an injured opponent and then doing something that can be seen as a spot with Christian people afterwards. Not a fan, “wrote a third.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, however, defended the bizarre act of the young person.

“I don't really fit here, by the way … let the child be a hype about a career-changing result!” Said Rothenberg.

'He was a set and 3-0 before Shapovalov retired, so a victory was earned when the interruption came.

“And if his party is too much … Maybe everyone does not do enough.”

Only four players younger than Dedura-Palomero, including a 16-year-old Boris Becker in 1984, once won on the legendary tournament of Munich, the ATP said.

The most recent was the Romanian Dinu Pescariau, who had just turned 17 when he upset John Mcenroe in 1991.

The teenager used his feet to scrape a cross on the clay before lying on top

Dedura-Palomero then told the press that he was 'pretty religious'

Dedura-Palomero was not even meant to play on Tuesday. The teenager from Berlin had lost in the qualification for Alexander Bublik, but was given a place in the main drawing when Gael Monfils withdrew.

After his victory against the eighth placed Shapovalov, Dedura-Palomero plays Zizou Berg in the second round.

Pages 2-6, 7-6 (3) 6-2 7-6, 4-6, 6-3