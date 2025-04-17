Sports
Tennis player Diego Dedura-Palomero risks to insult Christians everywhere while performing one of the wildest and weirdest parties of the sport
- Tennis Star shot after a win for bizarre celebration
- Said Diego Dedura
The young German tennis player Diego Dedura -Palomero left his mark on tennis in more than one way on Tuesday – and perhaps had lost a number of fans.
The 17-year-old became the first player born in 2008 to win a match on the ATP tour and celebrated the performance with a unique celebration.
After his opponent Denis Shapovalov retired when he opened 3-0 in their first round match at the BMW in Munich, with 3-0 in their first round match, Dedura-Palomero used his feet to scrap a cross on the clay of Munich before he leek on the cross of Jezus.
Dedura-Palomero said he was 'pretty religious' and the celebration was 'a gesture of gratitude' reported in comments by the German news agency DPA.
However, some tennis fans on social media were not impressed by the celebration.
“That is very strange, especially at Easter,” a fan posted on X.
Dedura-Palomero was delighted after his shock victory at the BMW Open in Munich
'What an unsporting celebration, after an opponent retires. Very strange, “answered another.
'Inappropriate celebration, rubbing in an injured opponent and then doing something that can be seen as a spot with Christian people afterwards. Not a fan, “wrote a third.
Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, however, defended the bizarre act of the young person.
“I don't really fit here, by the way … let the child be a hype about a career-changing result!” Said Rothenberg.
'He was a set and 3-0 before Shapovalov retired, so a victory was earned when the interruption came.
“And if his party is too much … Maybe everyone does not do enough.”
Only four players younger than Dedura-Palomero, including a 16-year-old Boris Becker in 1984, once won on the legendary tournament of Munich, the ATP said.
The most recent was the Romanian Dinu Pescariau, who had just turned 17 when he upset John Mcenroe in 1991.
The teenager used his feet to scrape a cross on the clay before lying on top
Dedura-Palomero then told the press that he was 'pretty religious'
Dedura-Palomero was not even meant to play on Tuesday. The teenager from Berlin had lost in the qualification for Alexander Bublik, but was given a place in the main drawing when Gael Monfils withdrew.
After his victory against the eighth placed Shapovalov, Dedura-Palomero plays Zizou Berg in the second round.
Pages 2-6, 7-6 (3) 6-2 7-6, 4-6, 6-3
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-14616609/Tennis-player-Diego-Dedura-Palomero-celebration-BMW-Open-cross-court-Jesus-Christ-crucifixion.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- While the state of Utah maintains a state level in the state, some preparatory measures were cut off
- Squash at Universal, swimming at Sofi. La Olympics location list is out
- Nvidia said it takes a success of $ 5.5 million
- Sudanese paramilites declare the government of opponents | BBC News
- Donald Trump Optimistic about many things with China Jinping after slapping the 245% prices
- Trump says that “ 100% '' confident in the US agreement with the EU DW 04/17/2025
- They envy says that the fighting in Gaza would end immediately if the captives are released | Gaza News
- The reason why Jokowi no longer has glasses as in his diploma
- Men's hockey: Dominick Dawes '04 returns to Norwich men's hockey in Leiden
- This workout mistake can hurt your sleep and make you feel sick
- Erdogans is the repression against the presidential rival feeds $ 45 billion in economic benefits in Türkiye
- Boris Johnsons Cycling Vision Beclors because the number of bicycle trips fails to exceed pre-pale levels