Civil servants announce a new professional hockey team that comes to Florence





Florence, SC (WMBF) – The pucks will fall again in the Pee Dee. Civil servants announced that a hockey team will return to Florence during a Wednesday news conference in the Florence Center. I am excited to get this thing to the finish line, said Rex Berman, general manager of Florence Center. A year and a half ago, when I started for the first time, it was hockey back, bring hockey back and I'm ok. This new team plays in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, an independent competition. The fact that so many people wanted it back, not alone is that generation that grew up like children who come out, now you have their children who want to see a hockey game like their parents did with theirs, Parker Moskal, Tey owner said. Florence has not had a professional hockey team since the Pee Dee Pride, who played in the Echl from 1997-2005, but the new one has signed his first player. There is a lot of excitement around this first season and making an impact with the younger generation, said Kevin Sazbad, the first player to sign with the new team. There were dozens of fans who attended the announcement, many pride with pride. I come to the Pride Games since I moved here in 1995, and I am ecstatic, said Aaron Elmquist, Pride Hockey fan. We are no longer going to other hockey teams since 2018. The memories from childhood, it was in the late 1990s, said Samuel Fryer, a fan of Pride Hockey. It was a large part of our local culture and it was unique. As for the team name, that is up to the fans. Information about submitting name ideas will be coming soon. The team is expected to start playing for the competitions next season next season. Copyright 2025 Wmbf. All rights reserved.

